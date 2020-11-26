PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Unity Christian girls improve to 2-0, Cherokee and Newell-Fonda win

Jacie Vander Waal had 13 points to lead the Warriors and Willow Bleeker had 10 points, four assists and four steals. Tara Horstman had 12 rebounds.

SHELDON 61, OKOBOJI 46: Sheldon had a six-point lead after the first quarter and the Orabs kept adding to the lead for a 61-46 victory in the season-opener for both teams on Tuesday.

Claire Johnson led the Orabs with 16 points and three steals and Maliah Kleinhesselink had 13 points. Payten Lode had 11 points and six rebounds and Keely Simonsen had seven rebounds off the bench. Makenna Kleinhesselink had four steals and Emma Barwick had three steals.

For Okoboji, Montana Wilson had 20 points and 12 rebounds and Olivia Lorensen had eight points and four assists.

SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 59, BOYDEN-HULL 54: Sibley-Ocheyedan grabbed a seven-point lead in the first quarter and held off Boyden-Hull for a 59-54 victory on Tuesday in the season-opener for both teams.

Bria Wasmund had 18 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Generals and Madison Brouwer had 15 points, nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks. Abbie Bos had seven rebounds.