PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Unity Christian girls improve to 2-0, Cherokee and Newell-Fonda win

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Unity Christian put together another solid defensive effort to improve to 2-0 as the Knights beat Gehlen Catholic 69-36 on Tuesday. It was the season-opener for the Jays.
Janie Schoonhoven had 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists for the Knights and Gracie Schoonhoven had 19 points, five rebounds, nine assists, five steals and two blocks. Tyra Schuiteman had eight points and six rebounds.
For the Jays, Miyah Whitehead had seven points and 10 rebounds, six of which were offensive, and Jayden Barthole had nine rebounds. Larissa Sitzmann had five rebounds and Sophie Ruden had three steals.
CHEROKEE 84, WEST SIOUX 35: Cherokee had a 21-point lead at the half and the Braves didn't let up, holding West Sioux to only 15 points in the second half as Cherokee improved to 2-0 with an 84-35 win on Tuesday.
The Braves hit 10 3-pointers in the win.
Teagan Slaughter led Cherokee with 18 points and Camille Zwiefel scored 11 points. Kenna Mongan and JeMae Nichols each scored 10 points. Nichols had a double-double as she also had 10 steals, six assists and five rebounds. Zwiefel added eight steals and five rebounds and Slaughter had five steals, four assists and two blocks and Lexi Pingel had four steals. Abbey Vandelune had five rebounds off the bench.
West Sioux fell to 0-2. Megan Waterman led the Falcons with 10 points and six rebounds.
NEWELL-FONDA 80, KUEMPER CATHOLIC 40: Newell-Fonda scored 25 points in the first quarter as the Class 1A top-ranked Mustangs opened the 2020 campaign with their 55th-straight victory, 80-40 over Kuemper Catholic on Tuesday.
Maggie Walker led the Mustangs with 19 points and three steals and Macy Sievers had 14 points, six rebounds and five steals. Bailey Sievers added 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists and Ella Larsen had 10 points, five steals and three assists. Kierra JUngers had seven rebounds off the bench and Isabel Bartek had three steals.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 60, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 54: Woodbury Central had a slight four-point lead at the half and the Wildcats held onto that lead throughout the second half as Woodbury Central picked up its first win of the season, 60-54, over Remsen St. Mary's on Tuesday.
Woodbury Central is now 1-1 on the season and RSM is 0-1.
Camrin Baird led Woodbury Central with 20 points. Olivia Heissel followed with 13 points and Lindsie Graff scored 10 points.
For the Hawks, Cindy Schroeder and Mya Bunkers each had 13 points.
SIOUX CENTER 44, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 38: Sioux Center held MOC-Floyd Valley to four points in the first quarter for an eight-point lead. The Warriors held onto that advantage in the season-opener for a 44-38 victory on Tuesday.
Jacie Vander Waal had 13 points to lead the Warriors and Willow Bleeker had 10 points, four assists and four steals. Tara Horstman had 12 rebounds.
SHELDON 61, OKOBOJI 46: Sheldon had a six-point lead after the first quarter and the Orabs kept adding to the lead for a 61-46 victory in the season-opener for both teams on Tuesday.
Claire Johnson led the Orabs with 16 points and three steals and Maliah Kleinhesselink had 13 points. Payten Lode had 11 points and six rebounds and Keely Simonsen had seven rebounds off the bench. Makenna Kleinhesselink had four steals and Emma Barwick had three steals.
For Okoboji, Montana Wilson had 20 points and 12 rebounds and Olivia Lorensen had eight points and four assists.
SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 59, BOYDEN-HULL 54: Sibley-Ocheyedan grabbed a seven-point lead in the first quarter and held off Boyden-Hull for a 59-54 victory on Tuesday in the season-opener for both teams.
Bria Wasmund had 18 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Generals and Madison Brouwer had 15 points, nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks. Abbie Bos had seven rebounds.
Marissa Pottebaum had a double-double in the loss with 12 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and three assists. Elle Woebler and Jewel Bergstrom each had 11 pounds. Woebler added six rebounds and three assists and Bergstrom had five rebounds, five steals and four assists. Leah Rozeboom had nine rebounds and Emma Zoet had five rebounds, four assists and three steals.
SIOUX CENTRAL 65, HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 41: Sioux Central held Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn to three points in the first quarter and the Rebels continued to pull away for a 65-41 victory on Tuesday.
The Rebels improved to 2-0 and H-M-S is 0-1 on the season.
Taylor Krager led the Rebels with 10 points, three assists and three steals and Berkley Johannsen had 19 points and seven steals. Jenna Jessen had 10 points and two steals and Kendra Casey had six rebounds off the bench. Emma Lonning had five assists and seven steals and Morgan Christian had three assists and three steals off the bench.
For H-M-S, Taya Mason had 16 points and Olivia Grooters had eight rebounds and two steals. Lydia Harders had seven rebounds and Jasmine Lux had six rebounds. Emma Stoll had seven rebounds and five assists.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 58, ALTA-AURELIA 46: South O'Brien scored 22 points in the first quarter as the Wolverines held a decent lead throughout the game for a season-opening 58-46 victory over Alta-Aurelia on Tuesday.
For Alta-Aurelia, Maria Kueny had 14 points and Brielle Engelmann had 10.
TRINITY CHRISTIAN 28, RIVER VALLEY 25: Points were hard to come by but Trinity Christian held off River Valley 28-25 in the season-opener for both teams on Tuesday.
Trinity Christian's Josie Postma had 11 points, six rebounds and five steals and Anna Postma had eight rebounds. Makiah De Jager had seven rebounds and five steals off the bench.
GTRA 51, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 36: Harris-Lake Park was held to nine points in the first quarter and the Wolves couldn't really get their offense going in a 51-36 season-opening loss to GTRA on Tuesday.
Ava Rasche had eight points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in the loss and Tessa Gunderson had eight points and four steals. Zella Ingham had eight points and five rebounds and Emma Sidles had four assists. Allison Wallace had a game-high 12 rebounds.
