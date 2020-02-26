PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Western Christian girls earn trip to state

GEORGE, Iowa -- Western Christian held Central Lyon to only six points in an IGHSAU Class 2A regional final but the Wolfpack had to hold off the Lions the rest of the way.

Central Lyon came back with a 19-point second quarter and trailed by two points at halftime. Western Christian did get some breathing room by holding Cnetral Lyon to 10 points in the third quarter for a nine-point lead and held off the Lions for a 60-52 victory on Wednesday.

Western Christian improved to 17-7 on the season and the win to get to state is the fifth in a row for the Wolfpack. Western Christian is the No. 6 seed at the 2A state tournament and plays No. 3 North Linn at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Central Lyon ends the season with an 18-6 record.

Tuesday

SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 52, LAWTON-BRONSON 47: After scoring 17 points in the first quarter, Siouxland Christian was held to that same total combined in the second and third quarter and found itself behind Lawton-Bronson. But the Eagles scored 18 points to just get by Lawton-Bronson 52-47 in the Class 1A district semifinal game.