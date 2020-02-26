PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Western Christian girls earn trip to state

GEORGE, Iowa -- Western Christian held Central Lyon to only six points in an IGHSAU Class 2A regional final but the Wolfpack had to hold off the Lions the rest of the way.
Central Lyon came back with a 19-point second quarter and trailed by two points at halftime. Western Christian did get some breathing room by holding Cnetral Lyon to 10 points in the third quarter for a nine-point lead and held off the Lions for a 60-52 victory on Wednesday.
Western Christian improved to 17-7 on the season and the win to get to state is the fifth in a row for the Wolfpack. Western Christian is the No. 6 seed at the 2A state tournament and plays No. 3 North Linn at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Central Lyon ends the season with an 18-6 record.
Tuesday
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 52, LAWTON-BRONSON 47: After scoring 17 points in the first quarter, Siouxland Christian was held to that same total combined in the second and third quarter and found itself behind Lawton-Bronson. But the Eagles scored 18 points to just get by Lawton-Bronson 52-47 in the Class 1A district semifinal game.
Siouxland Christian improves to 19-3 on the season and has won four straight games. The Eagles face Remsen St. Mary's for the district title at Sioux City East on Thursday at 7 p.m. Lawton-Bronson ends the season with a 15-8 record.
Jonah DeRoos and Dalton Dubois each scored 10 points for Siouxland Christian and DeRoos had five assists while Dubois had three steals. Christian Heilbuth had 11 rebounds and six points and Cameron Pierson had nine rebounds and seven points. Caden Budde had seven points and six rebounds.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 56, RIVER VALLEY 41: Remsen St. Mary's took the lead in the second quarter and pulled away with a 21-point fourth quarter for a 56-41 victory in the Class 1A district semifinal.
The Hawks improved to 20-3 and has won four straight games. RSM travels to Sioux City East on Thursday for a district title game against Siouxland Christian on Thursday. River Valley ends the season with a 15-8 record.
Spencer Schorg hit four 3-pointers to lead RSM with 24 points, six rebounds and four steals. Skyler Waldschmitt had 13 points and Austin Jensen had 12 points and seven rebounds.
PONCA 67, OMAHA NATION 54: Ponca fell behind Omaha Nation in the third quarter as the Indians only scored four points in the C2 sub-district game. Ponca bounced back in the fourth quarter, scoring 27 points to retake the lead and pull away from Omaha Nation for a 67-54 victory.
Ponca advances to the sub-district title game against BRLD on Thursday.
Carter Kingsbury had a double-double in the win with 28 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. Kingsbury was 11-of-12 from the free throw line. Cayden Phillips was 9-of-10 from the field and scored 19 points and Brandon Kenifl had 11 points. Paul Masin had four steals.
WEST LYON 68, OKOBOJI 63: After a tight first quarter, West Lyon held Okoboji to only nine points in the second quarter to give the Wildcats a nine-point lead going into halftime of the Class 2A district final game. Okoboji tried to come back in the fourth quarter but West Lyon held on for the 68-63 victory to advance to the substate game.
It is the third-straight win for West Lyon, which improves to 14-10 overall and faces Boyden-Hull at MOC-Floyd Valley High School in the substate game on Saturday at 7 p.m. Okoboji ends the season with a 14-10 record.
Jaxon Meyer led the Wildcats with 19 points and Logan Meyer added 15 points.
For Okoboji, Lucas Lorenzen had 25 points and Jamison Helmers and Jaden Heller each scored 13 points.
GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 59, HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 44: Payton Mauldin had a big game as George-Little Rock's defense held Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn to only 21 points in the second half for a 59-44 Class 1A district semifinal win.
The Mustangs improve to 12-11 overall and travel to Sioux Center on Thursday to take on South O'Brien in the district title game at 7 p.m. H-M-S ends the season with a 9-14 season.
Mauldin scored 30 points for the Mustangs and finished with a double-double as he added 12 rebounds and six assists. Matt Haken also had a double-double with 15 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and five blocks.
For H-M-S, Lance Berends had 17 points and seven rebounds and Kooper Ebel had 16 points. D.J. Doyle came off the bench and had seven rebounds.
Girls
GLENWOOD 86, LE MARS 65: Glenwood scored 48 points in the first half to build a double-digit lead against Le Mars in a Class 3A substate game. Glenwood held on to beat Le Mars 86-65 to advance to the state tournament.
The loss snaps a four-game winning streak for Le Mars, which finishes the season with an 11-12 record.
Jaelynn Dreckman had 27 points on 11-of-18 shooting for the Bulldogs in the loss to go along with three assists. Shaniah Temple added 17 points and three steals. Kylie Dreckman had eight rebounds and three assists and Alivia Van Otterloo had four assists. Mya Kibby had three steals.