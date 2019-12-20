PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Western Christian girls upend Cherokee by 35

GIRLS
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 88, CHEROKEE 53: Olivia Granstra had 24 points and 10 rebounds as she helped the Wolfpack roll to a Lakes Conference girls basketball win over the Braves in a game played in Hull Friday.
Abby Postma also had 21 points for Western Christian (5-2). The Wolfpack led 53-28 at the half.
WEST MONONA 78, UNDERWOOD 56: West Monona pulled away in the third quarter by scoring 25 points as the Spartans won their fourth straight game on Friday, defeating Underwood 78-56.
West Monona, which improved to 8-1, trailed 17-14 at the end of the first quarter by outscored Underwood 18-10 in the second quarter to take the lead. The Spartans outscored Underwood 46-29 in the second half to pull away for the win.
Mallory McCall led West Monona with 33 points and Lexi Lander added 14 points. Miella Struble chipped in 11 points.
NEWELL-FONDA 80, MANSON NW WEBSTER 23: The No. 2 Class 1A Mustangs closed out the pre-Holiday portion of their scored with a Twin Lakes Conference girls basketbal win in a game played in Manson Friday.
Macy Sievers had 19 points and Mia Walker 10 to lead Newell-Fonda (7-0 overall and 3-0 TLC). Olivia Sturgis had 10 points for Manson NW Webster.
HINTON 71, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 19: Bella Badar scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Blackhawks to a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win in a game played in Lake Park Friday.
Anna Coffee and Aubree Lake also scored 12 points for Hinton (5-3).
RIDGE VIEW 53, OABCIG 39: Kenzee Wunschel had 18 points and Emma Vohs 11 to lead the Raptors to a win in a Western Valley Conference girls basketball game played in Ida Grove Friday.
Ridge View improved to 4-3 going into the Holiday break while the Falcons are 4-3. Anna Winterrowrd had eight points to lead OABCIG.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 59, SOUTH O'BRIEN 37: Janie Schoonhover scored 25 points and had 13 rebounds to lead the Knights to a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win in a game played in Orange City Friday.
Gracie Schoonhoven also had 14 points and Jenna Bouma 10 for Unity Christian (3-2 overall and 3-1 WEC). Kaylee Jacobs had 11 points for the Wolverines (5-3 overall and 2-1 WEC).
HMS 50, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 30: Hannah Jochims scored 15 points to lead Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn to a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win over St. Mary's i a game played in Remsen Friday.
Brittany Johnson had 11 points to lead St. Mary's (1-6).
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 54, CLARINDA 23: Denison-Schleswig had an 18-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and went on to beat Clarinda 54-23 on Friday.
Denison-Schleswig improves to 5-2 on the season.
Hannah Neeman led the Monarchs with 27 points and Paige Andersen scored 10 points.
POCAHONTAS 44, SIOUX CENTRAL 43: Kaylee Shivers had a double-double and hit the game-winning shot with 1.7 second left to give the Indians a Twin Lakes Conference win over the Rebels in a game played in Pocahontas Friday.
Shivers had 10 points and 11 rebounds and Akaysa Duitscher had a game-high 17 points to lead Poky (5-2 overall ad 3-0 TLC). Taylor Krager had 15 points to pace Sioux Central (4-4).
BOYS
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 67, HMS 36: Spencer Schorg scored 22 points to help St. Mary's stay unbeaten with a War Eagle Conference boys basketball win in Remsen Friday.
Brayden Ricke had 19 points and Jaxon Bunkers 12 for St. Mary's (6-0). Kayl Jacobsma led HMS (3-3) with a dozen points.
OABCIG 60, RIDGE VIEW 40: OABCIG led the entire game as the Falcons defeated Ridge View 60-40 on Friday.
OABCIG improves to 5-1 on the season and Ridge View falls to 1-6.
Cooper Dejean led OABCIG with 33 points.
Ridge View's Logan Gross scored 13 points.
HINTON 71, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 64: Jake Koons scored 22 points to lead the Blackhawks to a War Eagle Conference boys basketball in in a game played in Lake Park Friday.
Caleb Holmes and Desi Riley also had 13 points and Gavin Nelson 12 for Hinton (5-2). Holmes also had eight rebounds and Justin Kirwan 10 assists for the winners.
Isaac Ihnen had a game-high 31 for the Wolves (3-4).
SPIRIT LAKE 67, ESTHERVILLE-LINCOLN CENTRAL 53: Spirit Lake improved to 5-2 overall as the Indiana beat Estherville-Lincoln Central 67-53 on Friday.
Vance Katzfey led the Indians with 22 points. Brent Scott followed with 19 points and Creigton Morisch added 14 points.
PONCA 74, EMERSON-HUBBARD 26: Ponca built a commanding 21-point first quarter lead after scoring 25 points and controlled the rest of the game, beating Emerson-Hubbard 72-26 on Friday.
Carter Kingsbury scored 21 points, grabbed six rebounds, had six assists and three steals to lead Ponca. Bryar Bennett was 8-of-10 from the field and finished with 16 points and Aden Anderson came off the bench and had 10 poitns and seven rebounds. Paul Masin had eight points and three steals and Chase Phillips and Dalton Touney each had three steals.
Ponca forced 25 turnovers in the win and shot 61.1 percent (21-of-34) from the field.
SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 75, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 41: Elk Point-Jefferson fell to 0-3 on the season as Sioux Falls Christian remained undefeated at 3-0 with a 75-41 victory on Friday.
Adam Grashoff led the Huskies with 10 points in the loss.
LATE THURSDAY
GIRLS
OKOBOJI 78, GTRA 33: Pioneers senior Magan Christopherson scored her 1,000th career point Thursday during the second quarter.
She hit a 3-pointer that gave the Pioneers a 36-11 lead.
Christopherson led the Pioneers with 22 points and also had nine assists. Senior Kallyn Stumbo scored 14 while also having eight rebounds and eight assists.
Camry Jones also scored 14 points.
BOYS
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 94, HEARTLAND CHRISTIAN 31: The Eagles closed out the game on a 21-3 scamper to beat Heartland Christian on Thursday night in Sioux City.
Jonah DeRoos led the Eagles with 27 points. There were three others who scored in double figures: Christian Heilbuth scored 16, Dalton Dubois 13 and Cameron Pierson 11.
OKOBOJI 74, GTRA 45: The Pioneers held GTRA to 19 first-half points en route to the win.
Lucas Lorenzen scored 18 points, Will Jensen 15 and Jamison Helmers 10.