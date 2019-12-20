PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Western Christian girls upend Cherokee by 35

GIRLS

WESTERN CHRISTIAN 88, CHEROKEE 53: Olivia Granstra had 24 points and 10 rebounds as she helped the Wolfpack roll to a Lakes Conference girls basketball win over the Braves in a game played in Hull Friday.

Abby Postma also had 21 points for Western Christian (5-2). The Wolfpack led 53-28 at the half.

WEST MONONA 78, UNDERWOOD 56: West Monona pulled away in the third quarter by scoring 25 points as the Spartans won their fourth straight game on Friday, defeating Underwood 78-56.

West Monona, which improved to 8-1, trailed 17-14 at the end of the first quarter by outscored Underwood 18-10 in the second quarter to take the lead. The Spartans outscored Underwood 46-29 in the second half to pull away for the win.

Mallory McCall led West Monona with 33 points and Lexi Lander added 14 points. Miella Struble chipped in 11 points.

NEWELL-FONDA 80, MANSON NW WEBSTER 23: The No. 2 Class 1A Mustangs closed out the pre-Holiday portion of their scored with a Twin Lakes Conference girls basketbal win in a game played in Manson Friday.