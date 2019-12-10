PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Westwood girls upset No. 6 Kingsley-Pierson

SLOAN, Iowa - Westwood outscored No. 6 (Class 1A) Kingsley-Pierson 23-9 in the second quarter to overcome an early deficit and went on to record a 60-52 win in a Western Valley Conference girls basketball game Tuesday.
Freshman Jaeden Ferris scored 20 points to pace the Rebels, who trailed 14-7 after one quarter but led 30-23 at the intermission and didn't trail after that. Briley Pike also had 15 points and Camryn McFarland 11 for Westwood (2-2).
Jayde Barto had 18 points and McKenzie Goodwin 16 for the Panthers (3-1).
NEWELL-FONDA 78, POCAHONTAS AREA 23: The Mustangs led 30-3 after one quarter and went on to a Twin Lakes Conference girls basketball game played in Pocahontas Tuesday.
Maggie Walker had 17 points, Macy Sievers 15 and Bailey Sievers 14 to lead Newell-Fonda (3-0). Jordan Saunders and Kayla Shivers scored seven points each to lead the Indians (2-2).
WEST SIOUX 60, AKRON-WESTFIELD 45: Payton Schweisow had a game-high 19 points to lead the Falcons to a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win over the Westerners in a game played in Hawarden Tuesday.
Emma McManaman also had 17 points and Shayden Blankenship 11 for West Sioux (2-2). Kassandra Vanderlinden and Natalie Nielsen had nine points each to lead Akron-Westfield (2-1).
HINTON 51, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 39: Anna Coffee and Bella Badar scored 16 points apiece to lead the Blackhawks to a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win in Remsen Tuesday.
Freshman Ashlyn Renall also had 10 points for Hinton (3-1). The Blackhawks led 15-4 after one quarter but had to rally in the fourth quarter after the Hawks took a 35-33 lead behind 15 points from Sydney Schroeder 15.
Hinton outscored St. Mary's 18-4 over the final period, pulling away late on free threes to improve to 3-1. The Hawks are now 1-2.
OABCIG 70, MVAOCOU 41: Carly Murphy had 20 points to lead the Falcons to a Western Valley Conference girls basektball win in a game played in Ida Grove Tuesday.
Riley Schiernbeck also had 13 points and Liz Zobel 11 for OABCIG (2-1). Ashlyn Blake had 14 points to lead the Rams (1-4).
UNITY CHRISTIAN 73, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 41: Unity Christian scored 28 points in the first quarter to go up by 16 points on Gehlen Catholic and the Unity girls went on to win 73-41 on Tuesday.
Unity improves to 1-1 on the season and 1-0 in the War Eagle Conference. It's the first loss of the season for Gehlen Catholic, which is 3-1 overall and 0-1 in the War Eagle Conference.
Unity Christian shot 46 percent (28-of-60) in the game and Gehlen Catholic shot 25 percent (15-of-60). Unity outrebounded Gehlen 58 to 25 and had 18 offensive rebounds.
Gracie Schoonhoven led Unity with 20 points and four assists and Janie Schoonhoven had a double-double with 16 points, 18 points and four assists. Tyra Hulstein had 14 and Tyra Schuiteman had 11 rebounds.
For Gehlen, Sydney Livermore had 10 points, five rebounds and four steals and Addison Weber had 10 points. Chloe Bunkers had four steals.
OABCIG 48, MVAOCOU 46: In the final seconds of the game, Cooper DeJean drove through the middle of the court and found William Grote, who put the ball in the basket with fourth tenths of a second to give OABCIG a 48-46 win over MVAOCOU on Tuesday.
OABCIG improves to 2-0 on the season and MVAOCOU falls to 1-3.
DeJean led the Falcons with 18 points and Grote had 10. OABCIG was 11-of-14 from the free throw line.
Chase Pester led MVAOCOU with 10 points.
RIVER VALLEY 46, RIDGE VIEW 32: Tyler Towne scored 19 points as River Valley improved to 3-0 on the season by beating Ridge View 46-32.
Garrett Trapp added 15 points for River Valley in the win.
Ridge View falls to 1-2 on the season. Bo Clausen had 16 points in the loss.
SPENCER 51, SPIRIT LAKE 45: Spencer won its third straight game as the Tigers took down Spirit Lake 51-45 on Tuesday.
Gage Garnatz led the Tigers with 17 points and Karter Petzenhauser added 14 points.
Spirit Lake fell to 2-2 on the season. Creighton Marisch scored 14 points.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 54, HINTON 39: The Hawks won a showdown of unbeaten War Eagle Conference boys basketball teams defeating the Blackhawks in a game played in Remsen Tuesday.
Spencer Schorg game a game-high 18 points and Brady Homan 12 to lead St. Mary's (3-0). Justin Kirwan had 12 points and Jake Koons 11 to lead Hinton (3-1).
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 57, WESTWOOD 27: Kingsley-Pierson used a 27-2 run in the second quarter to get the lead en route to a win over the Rebels in a Western Valley boys basketball game played in Sloan Tuesday.
Damon Bowman had 13 points to lead K-P (1-2) while Anderson Johnson had eight to lead Westwood (0-4). The Rebels trailed 8-7 after one quarter but were down 35-9 at the half after the big Panther run.