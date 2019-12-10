PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Westwood girls upset No. 6 Kingsley-Pierson

HINTON 51, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 39: Anna Coffee and Bella Badar scored 16 points apiece to lead the Blackhawks to a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win in Remsen Tuesday.

Freshman Ashlyn Renall also had 10 points for Hinton (3-1). The Blackhawks led 15-4 after one quarter but had to rally in the fourth quarter after the Hawks took a 35-33 lead behind 15 points from Sydney Schroeder 15.

Hinton outscored St. Mary's 18-4 over the final period, pulling away late on free threes to improve to 3-1. The Hawks are now 1-2.

OABCIG 70, MVAOCOU 41: Carly Murphy had 20 points to lead the Falcons to a Western Valley Conference girls basektball win in a game played in Ida Grove Tuesday.

Riley Schiernbeck also had 13 points and Liz Zobel 11 for OABCIG (2-1). Ashlyn Blake had 14 points to lead the Rams (1-4).

UNITY CHRISTIAN 73, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 41: Unity Christian scored 28 points in the first quarter to go up by 16 points on Gehlen Catholic and the Unity girls went on to win 73-41 on Tuesday.

Unity improves to 1-1 on the season and 1-0 in the War Eagle Conference. It's the first loss of the season for Gehlen Catholic, which is 3-1 overall and 0-1 in the War Eagle Conference.