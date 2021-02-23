PREP BASKETBALL: Sioux City EasT bows out in girls basketball regional final

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — There wasn't a repeat of an upset for the East High School girls basketball team on Tuesday night.

One year after defeating Dowling Catholic in a Class 5A regional final, Southeast Polk topped the Black Raiders 54-25 at Southeast Polk High School.

The Rams held the Black Raiders (18-5) to five first-quarter points and just 12 total for the first half.

East's offensive misfortunes continued in the second half, as it didn't score in the first three-plus minutes of the third quarter.

Kyley Vondrak, Alex Flattery and Taylor Drent each scored six points in their season finale. Megan Callahan and Kayla Benson each scored the other combined seven points.

All East players will return next season, as the Black Raiders have no seniors on their roster. The Black Raiders were ranked at one point this season in Class 5A.

BOYS BASKETBALL

BOYDEN-HULL 68, UNITY CHRISTIAN 48: The Comets scored 44 points in the second half on Tuesday en route to the Class 2A district final win.

Tanner Te Slaa led the Comets with 23 points and 13 rebounds. He had 12 defensive rebounds.