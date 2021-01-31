PREP BASKETBALL: Sioux City East defeats Lewis Central

SIOUX CITY — East High School junior DaVares Whitaker led the Black Raiders on Saturday night with 22 points in a 62-51 win over Lewis Central.

Whitaker hit six shots, including three from 3-point territory. Two of them were in the second half.

Whitaker also made 7 of 9 free throws.

Bie Ruei scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half. Kelynn Jacobsen scored 11 points.

The Black Raiders are now 10-4.

WESTWOOD 60, MISSOURI VALLEY 42: The Rebels scored 32 first-half points on Saturday to beat Missouri Valley.

Andrew Johnson led Westwood with 14 points, as he hit four 3-pointers and two free throws.

Brennan Eby and Jayden McFarland scored 12 points. Both players made six free throws.

The Rebels were 21-for-41 from the floor.

RIDGE VIEW 57, AR-WE-VA 34: The Raptors (13-4) outscored the Rockets 31-12 in the second half on Saturday.

Cade Harriman was a frequent visitor to the free-throw line, as he was 15-for-17 en route to a 23-point game.