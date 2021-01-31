PREP BASKETBALL: Sioux City East defeats Lewis Central

SIOUX CITY — East High School junior DaVares Whitaker led the Black Raiders on Saturday night with 22 points in a 62-51 win over Lewis Central.
Whitaker hit six shots, including three from 3-point territory. Two of them were in the second half.
Whitaker also made 7 of 9 free throws.
Bie Ruei scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half. Kelynn Jacobsen scored 11 points.
The Black Raiders are now 10-4.
WESTWOOD 60, MISSOURI VALLEY 42: The Rebels scored 32 first-half points on Saturday to beat Missouri Valley.
Andrew Johnson led Westwood with 14 points, as he hit four 3-pointers and two free throws.
Brennan Eby and Jayden McFarland scored 12 points. Both players made six free throws.
The Rebels were 21-for-41 from the floor.
RIDGE VIEW 57, AR-WE-VA 34: The Raptors (13-4) outscored the Rockets 31-12 in the second half on Saturday.
Cade Harriman was a frequent visitor to the free-throw line, as he was 15-for-17 en route to a 23-point game.
Bo Clausen scored 16 points, and he connected on a couple 3-pointers. Clausen also had 10 rebounds.
NEWELL-FONDA 64, ESTHERVILLE-LINCOLN CENTRAL 57: The Mustangs (11-4) shot 41 percent (19-for-46) from the floor, even though they took 10 less shots than the Midgets did on Saturday.
Tanner Gerke and Trey Jungers each scored 15 points for Newell-Fonda. Gerke hit four 3s while Jungers was a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line.
Gerke also had nine rebounds.
OMAHA RONCALLI 59, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 42: Roncalli came out to a 20-9 lead in the first quarter on Saturday.
Aiden Schuttinga hit three 3s en route to a 14-point game.
Roncalli held the Monarchs (6-8) to a 6-for-15 clip from 3-point range.