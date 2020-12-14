PREP BASKETBALL: Sioux City East girls get out to fast start to beat Sioux City North

SIOUX CITY — Much like Saturday night, East High School junior Kayla Benson shot well from 3-point range against North on Monday night.
Benson hit four 3-pointers to help the Black Raiders beat the Stars 60-27 on Monday night. Three of those four 3s came in the first quarter.
Benson’s four 3s came after a 24-point performance on Saturday against South Sioux City where she hit eight 3s in the 69-65 win over the Cardinals.
The Black Raiders started out Monday’s game against the Stars with a 22-5 lead, and they got out to their hot start thanks to their press defense and shooting.
East ended the first quarter with a 14-0 run in the final 2-plus minutes.
Taylor Drent started off the run with a free throw, then Benson’s second 3 of the quarter came soon after.
Alex Flattery then scored on a basket in transition after a steal .
Brylee Hempey got a steal a few seconds later, then passed it to Benson. From the same spot as her second-made 3-pointer, Benson hit her third of the first quarter.
Kaia Downs picked up a layup in transition with less than 30 seconds remaining in the quarter, then Flattery ended the run.
East led at halftime 41-14, and had a 51-17 lead at the end of the third quarter.
North’s highest-scoring quarter came in the fourth quarter. Lauren Woods scored four points in the final stanza, and got help from Hannah Mogensen for four points and Madalyn Welp for two.
Support Local Journalism
Benson scored a game-high 16 points for the Black Raiders, and Drent scored 13.
Welp and Mogensen each led the Stars with six points.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 77, ALTA-AURELIA 49: The Panthers, now 7-0 on the season, led 49-24 at halftime.
Brooklyn Beery led the Panthers with 22 points. Beery hit 10 of 18 shots, and she also had nine steals.
McKenzie Goodwin scored 15 points for K-P, as she made five shots inside the 3-point arc and five free throws.
Chloe Peschau was one rebound shy of a double-double, as the Panthers junior had 13 points and nine rebounds.
Delaney Iseminger had 10 points.
K-P had 24 total rebounds, and 10 of them came on offense.
Kingsley-Pierson, ranked fourth in Class 1A, will play in Sioux City at 6 p.m. Tuesday night against Siouxland Christian.
MMCRU 60, AKRON-WESTFIELD 40: The Royals (4-1) outscored the Westerners 25-8 in the third quarter to decide the game.
MMCRU’s top scorer was Emily Dreckman with 17 points.
The Westerners had two players in double figures. Chloee Colt hit two 3s for a 14-point game, then Natalie Nielsen scored 10 points. Nielsen also had 14 rebounds.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!