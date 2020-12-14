PREP BASKETBALL: Sioux City East girls get out to fast start to beat Sioux City North

SIOUX CITY — Much like Saturday night, East High School junior Kayla Benson shot well from 3-point range against North on Monday night.

Benson hit four 3-pointers to help the Black Raiders beat the Stars 60-27 on Monday night. Three of those four 3s came in the first quarter.

Benson’s four 3s came after a 24-point performance on Saturday against South Sioux City where she hit eight 3s in the 69-65 win over the Cardinals.

The Black Raiders started out Monday’s game against the Stars with a 22-5 lead, and they got out to their hot start thanks to their press defense and shooting.

East ended the first quarter with a 14-0 run in the final 2-plus minutes.

Taylor Drent started off the run with a free throw, then Benson’s second 3 of the quarter came soon after.

Alex Flattery then scored on a basket in transition after a steal .

Brylee Hempey got a steal a few seconds later, then passed it to Benson. From the same spot as her second-made 3-pointer, Benson hit her third of the first quarter.

Kaia Downs picked up a layup in transition with less than 30 seconds remaining in the quarter, then Flattery ended the run.