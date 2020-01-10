PREP BASKETBALL: Sioux City West boys hold off Fremont

SIOUX CITY -- The West High School boys basketball team closed out Day 2 of the CNOS Classic on Friday with a 72-66 win over Fremont (Neb.) at the Tyson Events Center.
Fremont challenged the Wolverines in the fourth quarter, going on an 8-0 run, bringing West's lead to 58-53 with 5 minutes, 18 seconds remaining in the game.
West coach CoCo Cofield thought going through that in the fourth quarter was a good learning tool.
"We've been working on understanding situations and how the defense is playing you," Cofield said. "Don't settle, run our offense. In the fourth quarter, there was no nerves. I was confident that we could get it done, and did what they were supposed to do."
Wolverines senior Marcus McCray helped his team keep the lead, as he scored eight points in the fourth quarter.
McCray led the Wolverines with 24 points.
"This was a good game for Marcus," Cofield said. "It was a good game for him and hopefully we'll be continue to keep riding him."
McCray had left shoulder surgery before the season. On the season, McCray entered Friday's game with 11.3 points per game.
Kyrel Hanks scored 14 points sand Chase Smith had 12 points.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 84, AKRON-WESTFIELD 22: Jackson Louscher scored 23 points to lead the Wolverines to a War Eagle Conference boys basketball win over the Westerners in a game played in Paullina Friday.
Caden Hale also had 17 points and Alex Presthus 12 for South O'Brien (8-2). The Wolverines take on conference leader Remsen St. Mary's on its home court Monday.
Sawyer Drent scored 14 points for Akron-Westfield (0-9).
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 93, STORM LAKE 58: Dalton Westra had a game-high 17 points to lead the Wolfpack to a Lakes Conference boys basketball win in a game played in Hull Friday.
Western Christian (7-2) also got 16 points for Ty Van Essen, 14 from Tyson Boer, 12 from Wyatt Gulken and 10 from Tate Winterfeld. Jamuo Gatwech had 11 points to lead the Torndoes (4-4).
OABCIG 58, LAWTON-BRONSON 40: Cooper DeJean had a 24-point night to lead the Falcons to a Western Valley Conference boys basketball win in Ida Grove Friday.
OABCIG improved to 6-4 after the win while the Eagles are 7-4. Connor Smith and Austin Trotter scored a dozen points apiece to lead L-B.
SHELDON 54, SIOUX CENTER 52: Tye Sudbeck hit a 3-point shot from the wing just ahead of the final buzzer to give the Orabs a Siouxland Conference boys basketball win over the Warriors in a game played in Sheldon Friday.
Mitchel Wolf scored 12 points while Sudbeck and Jordan Jeffries added 11 for Sheldon (3-7). Shane Brouwer also had 10 points for the winners.
Mathhew Bomgaars had 13 points and Wilson Harshbarger 12 for Sioux Center (2-8).
PONCA 77, WOODBURY 61: Ponca scored 20 points in the first quarter to build a double-digit lead and kept that big lead for much of the game as the Indians beat Woodbury Central 77-61 on Friday.
Carter Kingsbury led Ponca withi 25 points, Brandon Kneifl added 18 points and Paul Masin chipped in 11 points.
Woodbury Central was led by Mitchell Countryman, who had 13 points, and Matt Carney added 10 points.
MCM 40, BERESFORD 32: Beresford only scored 17 points in the second half, which kept the Watchdogs from making up a four-point deficit in a 40-32 win to MCM on Friday.
MCM improves to 5-0 and Beresford falls to 3-3.
MCM was 20-of-25 from the free throw line in the game and Beresford was 6-of-7.
Kennedy Goblirsch led Beresford with 10 points and nine rebounds.
SIOUX CENTRAL 59, WEST-BEND MALLARD 23: The Rebels held the Wolverines scoreless in the second quarter en route to the win, and outscored them 17-5 in the final eight minutes.
Carter Boettcher tied a school record with eight 3s in the win. The Rebels were 10 of 23.
Boettcher scored 26 points.
Connor Christian scored 12 points.
RIVER VALLEY 58, WEST MONONA 38: Garrett Trapp scored 22 poinys to lead all scorers and lead the Wolverines to a Western Valley Conference boys basketball win in a game played in Correctionville Friday.
Tyler Towne also had 10 points for River Valley (7-2). Logan Fiege led West Monona (3-8) with 11 points.
GIRLS
MMCRU 65, REMSEN ST. MARYS 26: The No. 6 ranked Royals got 14 points each from Emily Dreckman and Jaylen Bork in a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win Friday in Marcus.
Taylor Harpenau also had 13 points and Ellie Hillbrands 11 for MMCRU (10-0). Brittany Johnson had 10 points to pace the Hawks (1-10).
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 61, STORM LAKE 18: Olivia Granstra scored 14 points to lead all scorers as the Wolfpack breezed to a Lakes Conference girls basketball win in a game played in Hull Friday.
Macay Van't Hul also had 13 points and eight rebounds for Western Christian (7-3).
OABCIG 70, LAWTON-BRONSON 23: Carly Murphy scored 29 points to lead the Falcons to a convincing Western Valley Conference girls basketball win over the Eagles in Ida Grove Friday.
OABCIG evened its record at 5-5 while Lawton-Bronson drops to 2-8.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 58, SOUTH O'BRIEN 38: Jaden Harris scored 19 points and Chloee Colt 18 to lead the Westerners to a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win in a game played Friday.
McKenna Henrich also had 10 points for A-W (7-3). Kaylee Jacobs led the Wolverines (6-5) with 15 points.
CHEROKEE 87, SPENCER 62: Grace Anderson had 18 points to top all scorers and lead the Braves to a Lakes Conference girls basketball win in Cherokee Friday.
Lexi Pingel also had 16 points, Kenna Mongan 15 and JeMae Nichols 14 for Cherokee (9-3). Jada Piercy led the Tigers (2-7) with 14 points.
WEST MONONA 85, RIVER VALLEY 39: Mallory McCall scored 29 points to help the Spartans defeat the Wolverines in a Western Valley Conference girls basketball game played in Correctionville Friday.
West Monona won for the sixth straight time and are now 10-1. Freshman Sara Holtz had 15 points to lead River Valley (2-9).
ST. THOMAS MORE 55, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 26: Haleigh Timmer scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Cavaliers to a girls basketball win over the Huskies in a game played in Elk Point Friday.
Riley Donnelly had 11 points to lead EP-J (3-3).
THURSDAY
BOYS
LE MARS 83, SOUTH SIOUX CITY 54: The Bulldogs limited the Cardinals to 11 first-quarter points en route to the win Thursday at the Tyson Events Center as part of the CNOS Classic.
Spencer Mackey led Le Mars with 25 points that included hitting three 3-pointers.
Trevor Smith contributed with 22 points, and all nine of his made baskets were from inside 3-point territory.
South Sioux had two players in double figures: Kaiden Sailors (19) and Jake Aitken with 15.
OKOBOJI 72, EMMETSBURG 52: Okoboji had a 23-point first quarter and even though the Pioneers were held to 30 points in the second half, they held Emmetsburg to 18 points after the half in a 72-52 win.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Pioneers, who improved to 6-4 on the season. Emmetsburg falls to 3-5.
Jamison Helmer led Okoboji with 30 points and Lucas Lorenzen also had 21 points.
NEWELL-FONDA 86, POCAHONTAS AREA 72: A 23-point second quarter gave Newell-Fonda a lead going into halftime and the Mustangs scored 26 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from Pocahontas Area for an 86-72 win.
It is the fifth straight win for the Mustangs, who are now 8-3 on the season. Pocahontas Area fell to 3-6 and has now lost three straight.
Newell-Fonda hit 15 3-pointers in the win. Trey Jungers led the Mustangs with 23 points and Aden Mahler added 18 points. Trenton Mahler had 14 points and Tanner Gerke added 11 points.
GIRLS
OKOBOJI 58, EMMETSBURG 35: No. 8 Okoboji held Emmetsburg to five points in the first quarter for an early double-digit lead and didn't look back in a 58-35 win.
Okoboji improves to 12-0 on the season. Emmetsburg falls to 5-3.
Kallyn Stumbo led Okoboji as she had a double-double with 24 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and four steals and Magan Christopherson added 15 points and three assists. Camry Jones has 12 rebounds and Montana Wilson scored nine points.