PREP BASKETBALL: Sioux City West boys hold off Fremont

SIOUX CITY -- The West High School boys basketball team closed out Day 2 of the CNOS Classic on Friday with a 72-66 win over Fremont (Neb.) at the Tyson Events Center.

Fremont challenged the Wolverines in the fourth quarter, going on an 8-0 run, bringing West's lead to 58-53 with 5 minutes, 18 seconds remaining in the game.

West coach CoCo Cofield thought going through that in the fourth quarter was a good learning tool.

"We've been working on understanding situations and how the defense is playing you," Cofield said. "Don't settle, run our offense. In the fourth quarter, there was no nerves. I was confident that we could get it done, and did what they were supposed to do."

Wolverines senior Marcus McCray helped his team keep the lead, as he scored eight points in the fourth quarter.

McCray led the Wolverines with 24 points.

"This was a good game for Marcus," Cofield said. "It was a good game for him and hopefully we'll be continue to keep riding him."

McCray had left shoulder surgery before the season. On the season, McCray entered Friday's game with 11.3 points per game.