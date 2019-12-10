PREP BASKETBALL: Siouxland Christian boys beat West Monona

SIOUXLAND 83, WEST MONONA 69: The Siouxland Christian boys basketball team won its third straight game to start the season as the Eagles defeated West Monona 83-69 on Tuesday. West Monona falls to 2-2 on the season.
Jonah Deroos lead the Eagles wtih 24 points, five rebounds, five steals and three assists. Christian Heilbuth followed with 18 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three blocks. Dalton Dubois hit three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points, four steals and three assists. Jayden Peterson had 11 points and five assists and Cameron Pierson had six rebounds and four steals. Eric Brannon added four steals.
LAWTON-BRONSON 58, WOODBURY CENTRAL 42: Austin Trotter's game-high 14 points helped the Eagles move to 4-0 on the season and defeat the Wildcats in a Western Valley Conference boys basketball game played in Moville Tuesday.
Zach Verzani and Ben Thelander also chipped in 13 and 12 points, respectively, for Lawton Bronson, which lead 25-11 at the half.
Mitchell Countryman had a dozen points and Cane Schmitt 11 to lead Woodbury Central (0-4).
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 65, ESTHERVILLE-LINCOLN CENTRAL 52: Western Christian held Estherville-Lincoln Central to only 14 points in the first half and kept the double-digit lead for a 65-52 boys' basketball victory on Tuesday.
It's the first win of the season for the Wolfpack, who are 1-2 now. It's the first loss of the season for ELC, which is 1-2 on the season.
Wyatt Gulker led the Wolfpack with 18 points and three steals and Dawson Feenstra had 11 poitns, six rebounds and three steals. Ty Van Essen added 10 points.
OKOBOJI 57, ROCK VALLEY 45: Magan Christopherson led the No. 8 Pioneers (Class 3A) with 17 points who went on to defeat the Rockets in a Siouxland Conference girls basketball game played in Rock Valley Tuesday.
Kallyn Stumbo also had 16 points and 11 rebounds and Camry Jones 12 points and 11 caroms for Okoboji (4-0). Lexie Van Kekerix had 14 points to lead the Rockets (2-2).
SIOUX CENTRAL 70, ALTA-AURELIA 56: After trailing by four points at halftime, Sioux Central outscored Alta-Aurelia 48-30 in the season half for a 70-56 boys' basketball win on Tuesday.
It was the first win of the season for Sioux Central, which is now 1-3. Alta-Aurelia falls to 1-2 on the season.
Jacob Hargens led Sioux Central with 17 points and eight rebounds off the bench and Caleb Rock was 9-of-14 from the free throw line and finished with 16 points and three assists. Carter Boettcher hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points, five rebounds and four assists on the bench.
Gabe Walters had a double-double off the bench with 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Warriors and Trey Engleman had 13 points. Logan McCoy added 11 points and Preston McCoy had eight points and four assists.
GLENWOOD 67, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 57: Glenwood jumped out to 19-6 lead after the first quarter and won on to beat the Denison-Schlesiwg girls 67-57 on Tuesday.
It's the second straight loss for the Monarchs after starting off 2-0 and are now 2-2. Glenwood improves to 5-0.
Paige Andersen led the Monarchs with 19 points as she hit three 3-points and had six rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Sophie Sonnichsen had 10 points and Hannah Neeman had nine points and nine rebounds. Ellie Magnuson had nine points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks.
GLENWOOD 67, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 58: The Denison-Schleswig boys held Glenwood to 11 points in the first quarter and held onto the lead until the fourth quarter.
But Glenwood outscored the Monarchs 24-11 in the foruth quarter to claim the 67-58 win on Tuesday. It's the first loss of the season for the Monarchs, who are 3-1. Glenwood is 3-0 to start the season.
Charlie Wiebers had 17 points for the Monarchs and Damien Magnuson had 12 points and five assists. Goanar Biliew had 11 points and two blocks.