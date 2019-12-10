PREP BASKETBALL: Siouxland Christian boys beat West Monona

Gabe Walters had a double-double off the bench with 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Warriors and Trey Engleman had 13 points. Logan McCoy added 11 points and Preston McCoy had eight points and four assists.

GLENWOOD 67, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 57: Glenwood jumped out to 19-6 lead after the first quarter and won on to beat the Denison-Schlesiwg girls 67-57 on Tuesday.

It's the second straight loss for the Monarchs after starting off 2-0 and are now 2-2. Glenwood improves to 5-0.

Paige Andersen led the Monarchs with 19 points as she hit three 3-points and had six rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Sophie Sonnichsen had 10 points and Hannah Neeman had nine points and nine rebounds. Ellie Magnuson had nine points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

GLENWOOD 67, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 58: The Denison-Schleswig boys held Glenwood to 11 points in the first quarter and held onto the lead until the fourth quarter.

But Glenwood outscored the Monarchs 24-11 in the foruth quarter to claim the 67-58 win on Tuesday. It's the first loss of the season for the Monarchs, who are 3-1. Glenwood is 3-0 to start the season.

Charlie Wiebers had 17 points for the Monarchs and Damien Magnuson had 12 points and five assists. Goanar Biliew had 11 points and two blocks.

