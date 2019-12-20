PREP BASKETBALL: Siouxland Christian girls beat Cornerstone Christian by 40 points

GIRLS
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 61, CORNERSTONE 21: Siouxland Christian is going into the break with back-to-back wins after the Eagles defeated Cornerstone Christian 61-21 on Saturday.
Siouxland Christian improves to 3-4 on the season. Riley Doenhoefer had 22 points and Daisy Hiserote added 17 points.
"The girls played with excellent defensive balance and enjoyed themselves," Siouxland Christian coach Scott Aldrich said.
FRIDAY
GIRLS
OKOBOJI 53, GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 17: The Pioneers (9-0) went on a 17-3 run in the third quarter, and held the Mustangs to 10 points in the first 24 minutes.
Magan Christopherson led the Pioneers with 24 points; Kallyn Stumbo had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
BOYS
SOUTH O'BRIEN 69, UNITY CHRISTIAN 61: Jackson Louscher scored 31 points for the Wolverines, including a 20-for-22 night at the free-throw line.
Zeke Lundquist added 11 points for the Wolverines.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 73, CLARINDA 41: The Monarchs had three players who scored in double figures.
Charlie Wiebers led D-S with 20 points, as he was 8 of 12 from the floor.
Austin Korner scored 13 points, and Goanar Biliew had 14 points, and he missed just one shot.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 72, CHEROKEE 58: Ty Van Essen scored 18 points to lead the Wolfpack to a Lakes Conference boys basketball win over the Braves in Hull Friday.
Eli Van Essen also had 14 points and Tyson Boer 12 for Western Christian (4-2). Alex Paulsrud had 12 points to lead Cherokee (4-3).
GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 72, OKOBOJI 71: The Mustangs pulled away to make the lead 54-41 at the end of the third quarter, despite a comeback attempt by the Pioneers.
The Pioneers were led by Lucas Lorenzen's 23 points. Jamison Helmers scored 20 on the night. Kyle Martin and Tyler Adams both contributed 11 and 10, respectively for the Pioneers.
The Mustangs were led by Matt Haken's 31 points. Payton Mauldin also contributed 20 on the night.
POCAHONTAS AREA 71, SIOUX CENTRAL 67: The Rebels went 4-for-11 from the free-throw line.
Caleb Rock led Sioux Central with 17 points.
"It was a good experience to be in a game like this for the future, and we need to apply these situations in the future," Rebels coach Stephen Tjaden said.
SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 75, ELK-POINT JEFFERSON 41: Adam Grashoff scored 10 points for EP-J, but the loss moved them to 0-3 on the season.