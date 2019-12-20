PREP BASKETBALL: Siouxland Christian girls beat Cornerstone Christian by 40 points

Charlie Wiebers led D-S with 20 points, as he was 8 of 12 from the floor.

Austin Korner scored 13 points, and Goanar Biliew had 14 points, and he missed just one shot.

WESTERN CHRISTIAN 72, CHEROKEE 58: Ty Van Essen scored 18 points to lead the Wolfpack to a Lakes Conference boys basketball win over the Braves in Hull Friday.

Eli Van Essen also had 14 points and Tyson Boer 12 for Western Christian (4-2). Alex Paulsrud had 12 points to lead Cherokee (4-3).

GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 72, OKOBOJI 71: The Mustangs pulled away to make the lead 54-41 at the end of the third quarter, despite a comeback attempt by the Pioneers.

The Pioneers were led by Lucas Lorenzen's 23 points. Jamison Helmers scored 20 on the night. Kyle Martin and Tyler Adams both contributed 11 and 10, respectively for the Pioneers.

The Mustangs were led by Matt Haken's 31 points. Payton Mauldin also contributed 20 on the night.

POCAHONTAS AREA 71, SIOUX CENTRAL 67: The Rebels went 4-for-11 from the free-throw line.

Caleb Rock led Sioux Central with 17 points.