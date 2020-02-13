PREP BASKETBALL: Siouxland Christian wins in Class 1A regional action

The Panthers bounced back from a 68-47 loss earlier this week against Elk-Point Jefferson, but K-P coach Nicole Goodwin was pleased at how the team turned things around.

St. Mary's ends its season with a 4-18 record. Sydney Schroeder led the Hawks with 12 points.

WESTWOOD 93, WEST HARRISON 37: The Rebels got 26 points from Briley Pike and cruised to a first-round Class 1A regional girls basketball tournament win over the Hawkeyes in Sloan Thursday.

Josie McCluskey also scord 20 points, Sam Thompson 13 and Jaeden Ferris 10 for Westwood (14-8). The Rebels will travel to face No. 1 ranked Newell-Fonda in the second round Tuesday.

Haley Koch had 14 points and Emily McIntosh 10 for West Harrison (1-21).

WEST 59, WORTHINGTON (MINN). 41: Braedyn Downs scored 15 points and Hope Wagner 14 to lead the Wolverines to a non-conference girls basketball in Sioux City Thursday.

Gabby Wagner also had 10 for West, which led 36-19 at the half. Now 11-9, the Wolverines will host North Saturday. Madisyn Huisman led Worthington with nine points.