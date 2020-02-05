PREP BASKETBALL: South O'Brien beats Trinity Christian on the road

BOYS

SOUTH O'BRIEN 50, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 38: The Wolverines held The Tigers to four fourth-quarter points on Tuesday to get the road win in Hull.

South O'Brien shot 19 of 36 in the win, and it had three plays in double figures. Seniors Jackson Louscher and Zeke Lundquist both scored 14 points while Tristan Wilson scored 10.

The Wolverines shot just six shots from behind the arc, and two were made. Louscher had one and Alex Presthus had the other made 3-pointer.

OKOBOJI 59, GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 49: The Pioneers outscored the Mustangs 17-8 in the fourth quarter to clinch the win in George.

The Pioneers were led by Lucas Lorenzen's 26 points. Jamison Helmers contributed 18 points on the night.

Matt Haken led George-Little Rock with 18 points. Mason Post scored 12 on the night and Payton Mauldin 11.

"We were very proud of the complete game these boys put together tonight," Pioneers coach Ryan Stumbo said. "Holding a team under 50 points is a big deal for us and the boys worked their tails off on defense and rebounding all night."