PREP BASKETBALL: South O'Brien boys win top-10 battle over Boyden-Hull

HULL, Iowa — No. 8 (Class 1A) South O'Brien got 27 points from Jackson Louscher and went on to down No. 5 (Class 2A) Boyden-Hull 71-64 in a non-conference boys basketball game played Saturday.
Louscher had a big night from the free throw line, sinking 18 of 20 tries to help hold off Boyden-Hull late. As a team, the Wolverines were 31-of-36 from the charity stipe, including a 21-of-26 effort in the fourth quarter. Alex Presthus also scored 11 points for South O'Brien (11-3).
Keyton Moser had 17 points and Tanner Te Slaa 14 to lead the Comets (11-2). The loss snapped an 11-game winning streak for Boyden-Hull, which trailed 28-27 at the intermission.
BOYDEN-HULL 69, SOUTH O'BRIEN 44: Brooke Zylstra led the Comets with 24 points in the win on Saturday in Hull.
Mallory Nilles contributed 15 points and Mikayla Van Es scored 11.
Kaylee Jacobs and Taryn Hintz were the top two scorers for the Wolverines with 13 and 12, respectively.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
CHEROKEE 58, STORM LAKE 55: Ryan Hurd scored a game-high 21 to help the Braves hold on for a Lakes Conference boys basketball win in a game played in Storm Lake Friday.
Brayden Farver also had 12 points and Joe Benson 11 for Cherokee, which improved to 11-4. Storm Lake (5-7) got 13 points from Keyon Hamilton and 12 from Mark Eddie.
OKOBOJI 66, ROCK VALLEY 61: Lucas Lorenzen scored 24 points and Jamison Helmers added 21 to lead the Pioneers to a Siouxland Conference boys basketball win in Milford Friday.
Tyler Adams also contributed 10 points for Okoboji (8-6). Alex Godfredson had 17 points and Bryson Van Grootheest 16 to lead Rock Valley (9-5).
SOUTH CENTRAL CALHOUN 57, SIOUX CENTRAL 50: Zane Neubaum had 25 points to lead all scorers and pace South Central Calhoun to a Twin Lakes Conference boys basketball win in Sioux Rapids Friday.
Cole Coney also had 10 points for SCC (12-3). Carter Boettcher had 19 points and Caleb Rock 10 for the Rebels (7-6).
HINTON 63, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 55: Caleb Holmes 23 points to lead the Blackhawks to a War Eagle Conference boys basketball win over Trinity Christian in Hull Friday.
Jake Koons also score 11 points for Hinton (9-4). Tony Kookier had 14 points and Torrey Heynen 12 to lead the Tigers (5-9).
CANTON 58, BERESFORD 57: Kayden Verley poured in 40 points and grabbed a dozen rebounds to lead the C-Hawks to a boys basketball win in a game played in Canton, S.D. Friday.
Canton improved to 5-3 while the Watchdogs are now (1-10). Ashton Tjaden had 12 points and Jack Bickett 11 for Beresford.
GIRLS
OKOBOJI 75, ROCK VALLEY 49: The No. 9 Class 3A Pioneers moved to 14-1 on the season with a Siouxland Conference girls basketball win over the Rockets in Milford Friday.
Kallyan Stumbo had 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead Okboji while Magan Christopherson had 20 points. Rock Valley (5-10) got 16 points from Lexie Van Kekerix and 15 from Madi Strube.
BERESFORD 54 CANTON 21: Kennedy Goblirsch had 17 points to lead the Watchdogs to a girls basketball win in Canton, S.D. Friday.
Jessica Niles also had 11 points for Canton (5-4).