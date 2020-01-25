PREP BASKETBALL: South O'Brien boys win top-10 battle over Boyden-Hull

HULL, Iowa — No. 8 (Class 1A) South O'Brien got 27 points from Jackson Louscher and went on to down No. 5 (Class 2A) Boyden-Hull 71-64 in a non-conference boys basketball game played Saturday.

Louscher had a big night from the free throw line, sinking 18 of 20 tries to help hold off Boyden-Hull late. As a team, the Wolverines were 31-of-36 from the charity stipe, including a 21-of-26 effort in the fourth quarter. Alex Presthus also scored 11 points for South O'Brien (11-3).

Keyton Moser had 17 points and Tanner Te Slaa 14 to lead the Comets (11-2). The loss snapped an 11-game winning streak for Boyden-Hull, which trailed 28-27 at the intermission.

BOYDEN-HULL 69, SOUTH O'BRIEN 44: Brooke Zylstra led the Comets with 24 points in the win on Saturday in Hull.

Mallory Nilles contributed 15 points and Mikayla Van Es scored 11.

Kaylee Jacobs and Taryn Hintz were the top two scorers for the Wolverines with 13 and 12, respectively.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

CHEROKEE 58, STORM LAKE 55: Ryan Hurd scored a game-high 21 to help the Braves hold on for a Lakes Conference boys basketball win in a game played in Storm Lake Friday.