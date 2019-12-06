PREP BASKETBALL: South O'Brien, Spencer boys win Saturday matinees

South O'Brien is 1-2 on the season, Sheldon falls to 0-3.

Kaylee Jacobs led South O'Brien and was the game's leading scorer with 24 points. Taryn Hintz added 19 points as the Wolverines shot 40 percent from the field and grabbed 26 rebounds.

Sheldon was led by Raegan Freeman, who had 14 points and Makenna Kleinhesselink and Payton Lode each had 10 points.

OKOBOJI 61, SHELDON 38: Magan Christopherson led the Pioneers with 20 points in topping the Orabs in a Siouxland Conference girls basketball game played in Sheldon Friday.

Okoboji's Kallyn Stumbo also had a triple-double with 15 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists while Camry Jones had 10 points and 14 rebounds. Carissa Doran also added 13 points for the Pioneers(3-0).

FRIDAY'S BOYS SCORES

SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 62, WESTWOOD 31: The Eagles outscored the Rebels 32-8 in the middle two quarters to open up a close contest and claim a win in boys basketball action played in Sloan Friday.

Cameron Pierson had 14 points, Dalton Dubois 13 and Christian Heilbuth 12 to lead Siouxland Christian, which led 17-14 after one quarter. Ben Brekke paced Westwood with eight points.