PREP BASKETBALL: South O'Brien, Spencer boys win Saturday matinees

PAULLINA, Iowa — The South O' Brien High School boys basketball team defeated Sheldon 56-38 on Saturday in non-conference play.
Wolverines seniord Zeke Lundquist and Alex Presthus scored a team-high 14 points in the win.
Jackson Louscher was one rebound shy of a double-double, as he had 10 rebounds and nine points. He also had seven steals.
Tye Sudbeck led the Orabs with 16 points.
SPENCER 53, SIOUX CENTRAL 35: Karter Petzenhauser scored 18 points and Ethan Schmidt 15 to help the Tigers defeat the Rebels in a non-conference boys basketball game played in Sioux Rapids.
Spencer (1-1) held Sioux Central to 23.7 percent shooting from the field (9-38) in winning. Jacob Hargens pulled down 12 rebounds for the the Rebels (0-3).
SATURDAY'S GIRLS SCORES
PONCA 55, WAYNE 32: Ponca's Kaci Day scored a game-high 19 points, and Ashlyn Kingsbury had 15 points.
Ponca held Wayne to 15 first-half points.
Ponca is 2-0 while Wayne is 0-2.
FRIDAY'S GIRLS SCORES
SOUTH O'BRIEN 64, SHELDON 55: South O'Brien built a double-digit lead in the first half and held a decent lead throughout as the Wolverines won its first game of the season, defeating Sheldon 64-55 on Saturday.
South O'Brien is 1-2 on the season, Sheldon falls to 0-3.
Kaylee Jacobs led South O'Brien and was the game's leading scorer with 24 points. Taryn Hintz added 19 points as the Wolverines shot 40 percent from the field and grabbed 26 rebounds.
Sheldon was led by Raegan Freeman, who had 14 points and Makenna Kleinhesselink and Payton Lode each had 10 points.
OKOBOJI 61, SHELDON 38: Magan Christopherson led the Pioneers with 20 points in topping the Orabs in a Siouxland Conference girls basketball game played in Sheldon Friday.
Okoboji's Kallyn Stumbo also had a triple-double with 15 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists while Camry Jones had 10 points and 14 rebounds. Carissa Doran also added 13 points for the Pioneers(3-0).
FRIDAY'S BOYS SCORES
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 62, WESTWOOD 31: The Eagles outscored the Rebels 32-8 in the middle two quarters to open up a close contest and claim a win in boys basketball action played in Sloan Friday.
Cameron Pierson had 14 points, Dalton Dubois 13 and Christian Heilbuth 12 to lead Siouxland Christian, which led 17-14 after one quarter. Ben Brekke paced Westwood with eight points.
OABCIG 62, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 56 (OT): Cooper DeJean scored 38 points to lead the Falcons to a win over the Panthers in a Western Valley Conference boys basketball game played in Kingsley Friday.
Matthew Christophersen had 15 points to lead the Panthers (0-2).
WEST SIOUX 79, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 68: Hunter Dekkerd had a 33-point outing to lead the Falcons to a non-conference boys basketball win over the Wolfpack in Hull Friday.
Kade Lynott also had 13 points while Bryce Coppock and Baxter Walsh each chipped in with a dozen point for West Sioux (2-0).
Dawson Feenstra had 18 points to lead Western Christian (0-2). Tyson Boer and Ty Van Essen also scored 11 points each for the Wolfpack.
OKOBOJI 70, SHELDON 49: Sophomore Lucas Lorenzen scored 32 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead the Pioneers to an impressive win over the Orabs in a boys basketball game played in Sheldon Friday.
Jamison Helmers also added 24 points for Okoboji (1-1), hitting all 13 of his free throw tries. Mitchel Wolf had 13 points and Trey Idema 11 to lead Sheldon (0-2).
NEWELL-FONDA 56, SIOUX CENTRAL 41: Trey Jungers scored 16 points and Aden Mahler 11 to lead the Mustangs to a Twin Lakes Conference boys basketball win over Sioux Central Friday in Sioux Rapids.
Carter Boettcher had 11 points to pace the Rebels (0-2).
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 57, CARROLL KUEMPER 47: Charlie Wiebers scored 13 points while Damien Magnuson added a double-double with 10 points and a dozen rebounds as the Monarchs downed Kuemper in a Hawkeye 10 Conference boys basketball game played in Carroll Friday.
Goanar Biliew also had 11 points for D-S (3-0).
MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 61, SIOUX CENTER 57: The Dutch got 22 points from Alex Van Kalsbeek and 15 from Kyle Christy to clip the Warriors in a Siouxland Conference boys basketball game played in Orange City Friday.
RIVER VALLEY 59, WOODBURY CENTRAL 57: Woodbury Central came back from a 17-point halftime deficit, and later on tied the game in the fourth quarter.
Tyler Towne led the Wolverines with 19 points, Tristan Mammen scored 18 and Garrett Trapp had 15.
Wildcats 6-foot-2 sophomore Dallas Kluender scored 17 points, Gaige Heissel had 11 and Mitchell Countryman put up 10.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 82, AKRON-WESTFIELD 28: South O'Brien's Jackson Louscher scored 22 points in the blowout win. He was 8-for-10 from the floor.
Westerners freshman Sawyer Drent had 14 points.