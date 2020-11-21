PREP BASKETBALL: Unity Christian edges Bishop Heelan in season-opener

SIOUX CITY — Jay Wright will have to wait for his first win as Bishop Heelan High School girls basketball coach.
The Crusaders lost in Wright's debut as head coach in a 52-42 loss to Unity Christian.
Both teams were ranked in Thursday's preseason poll. The Knights were ranked seventh while the defending champion Crusaders were 13th in the poll.
The two teams played like closely ranked teams. The score was tied at 20-20 at halftime, and the Knights were up by just four entering the fourth quarter.
Janie Schoonhoven led the Knights with 15 points and Emma Byker hit two 3-pointers en route to a 12-point game.
Brooklyn Stanley led Heelan with 10 points.
Unity shot 41 percent while Heelan shot 36 percent.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!