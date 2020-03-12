PREP BASKETBALL: Wayne, Randolph lose in NSAA tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. -- No. 4 Lincoln Christian scored thre first nine points of the game but still had to scramble late to fend off No. 6 Wayne 44-38 in a first-round Class C-1 boys basketball state tournament game at a mostly empty Devaney Center Thursday.

Christian (22-4) held command 23-12 at the break but Wayne showed improvment on offense after the rest.

Wayne (21-7) started the third quarter with three treys, two by senior Jushua Lutt and the Blue Devils closed to within two points but never led.

Justin Bubak had 16 points to pace the Crusaders.

Wayne coach Rob Sweetland said Christian’s quick start was decisive in the outcome.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“When you dig yourself an early hole, you spend all game fighting back,” he said. “It’s hard to get over the top. We had our opportunities. We just couldn’t come up with enough plays.”

Tyrus Eischeid paced the Blue Devils with 15 points.

HUMPHREY ST.FRANCIS 57, RANDOLPH 46: Brothers Tanner and Trevor Pfeiffer teamed up to scored 41 points to lead the Flyers to a first-round Class D-2 Nebraska state boys basketball tournament at Lincoln Southeast High School Thursday.