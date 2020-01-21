PREP BASKETBALL: West Monona boys defeat Woodbury Central in tight game

WEST MONONA 59, WOODBURY CENTRAL 57: Logan Fiege scored 19 points to lead the Spartans to a Western Valley Conference boys basketball win in a game played in Moville Tuesday.

Keegan Holverson also had 11 points and JJ Lander 10 for West Monona (4-11). Matt Carney scored 19 points and Mitchell Countryman 14 for the Wildcats (1-14).

WESTERN CHRISTIAN 67, ESTHERVILLE-LINCOLN CENTRAL 35: Dawson Feenstra scored 18 points to lead the Wolfpack past the Midgets in a Lakes Conference boys basketball game played in Hull Tuesday.

Western Christian led 27-18 at the half and had 11 different players score points in the win.

OKOBOJI 76, SHELDON 66: The Pioneers jumped out to a 24-9 lead after the first quarter.

Lucas Lorenzen led the Pioneers with 30 points on the night, and Jamison Helmers scored 28 points.

The Orabs were led by Tye Sudbeck's 27 points while Jordan Jeffries also contributed 12.

PONCA 58, WINNEBAGO 53: Carter Kingsbury led Ponca with 28 points. He made 6 of 13 shots, and was 15-for-18 from the free-throw line.