PREP BASKETBALL: West Monona's Miella Struble hits game-winning shot

ONAWA, Iowa — West Monona High School sophomore Miella Struble hit a game-winning shot with 6 seconds left on Thursday night to top OABCIG 53-52 in Western Valley Conference girls basketball tournament play.
The Spartans had the ball on their final possession and found Struble on a side out-of-bounds play.
Struble led the Spartans with 16 points. Mallory McCall scored 13 points and Lexi Lander had 11.
Carly Murphy led OABCIG with 13 points while Riley Schiernbeck scored 11.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 75, LAWTON-BRONSON 55: Delaney Iseminger led the Panthers with 17 points in the win during WVC tournament play. The game was held in Lawton.
Iseminger was 5-for-12 from the floor and she hit two 3s.
Iseminger had some help, too.
Jayde Barto, McKenzie Goodwin and Rachel Bohle all scored 13 points. Barto and Goodwin started the game and Bohle came off the bench.
Thursday's game was the third time that the Panthers and Eagles have met this season, and K-P has won all three times.
"It's tough to beat a team three times," Panthers coach Nicole Goodwin said. "We had a tough loss on Tuesday (against Woodbury Central), but no shots fell. I'm proud of their comeback. They came out strong."
Eagles senior Haley Williams scored a team-high 25 points.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 66, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 43: Camrin Baird scored 16 points to lead the No. 10 (Class 1A) Wildcats to a Western Valley Conference tournament girls basketball win over the Eagles in a game played in Moville Thursday.
Maddie Paulsen also had 14 points and Lindsey Graff 12 for Woodbury Central (14-3). The Wildcats led 43-18 at the half.
Daisy Hiserote led Siouxland Christian (8-9) with 17 points. Woodbury Central will host Ridge View in a second round game Monday.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 52, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 28: The Wolverines made 20 steals as a team and went on to defeat the Tigers in a War Eagle Conference girls basketball game played Thursday in Paullina.
Taryn Hintz had a game-high 18 points to lead South O'Brien (9-8). Alyssa Maassen had 10 points to pace Trinity Christian (2-15).
BERESFORD 46, SIOUX VALLEY 40: Kennedy Goblirsch 16 points and Jessica Niles 12 to lead the Watchdogs to a girls basketball win over the Cossacks in Bersford, S.D. Thursday.
Beresford improved to 7-4 while Sioux Valley is now 4-7.
BOYS
SOUTH O'BRIEN 69, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 21: Jackson Louscher scored 21 points and Zeke Lundquist 15 to lead the Wolverines to a a War Eagle Conference win over the Tigers in a boys basketball game played in Paullina Thursday.
South O'Brien led 40-16 at the half en route to his 13th win in 16 games this season. Thomas Brummel had seven points to lead the Tigers (5-11).