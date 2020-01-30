PREP BASKETBALL: West Monona's Miella Struble hits game-winning shot

ONAWA, Iowa — West Monona High School sophomore Miella Struble hit a game-winning shot with 6 seconds left on Thursday night to top OABCIG 53-52 in Western Valley Conference girls basketball tournament play.

The Spartans had the ball on their final possession and found Struble on a side out-of-bounds play.

Struble led the Spartans with 16 points. Mallory McCall scored 13 points and Lexi Lander had 11.

Carly Murphy led OABCIG with 13 points while Riley Schiernbeck scored 11.

KINGSLEY-PIERSON 75, LAWTON-BRONSON 55: Delaney Iseminger led the Panthers with 17 points in the win during WVC tournament play. The game was held in Lawton.

Iseminger was 5-for-12 from the floor and she hit two 3s.

Iseminger had some help, too.

Jayde Barto, McKenzie Goodwin and Rachel Bohle all scored 13 points. Barto and Goodwin started the game and Bohle came off the bench.

Thursday's game was the third time that the Panthers and Eagles have met this season, and K-P has won all three times.