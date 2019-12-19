PREP BASKETBALL: West Sioux sweeps Woodbury Central

Josie McCluskey led the Rebels with 18 points, Briley Pike had 15 and Sam Thompson 13.

KINGSLEY-PIERSON 61, GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 47: The No. 11 Class 1A Panthers wrapped up the 2019 portion of their schedule with a win over the Mustangs in a girls basketball game played at the Bultman Center in Orange City.

Jayde Barto had 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead K-P (8-1) while Delaney Iseminger chipped in 14 points.

Mackensie Post had 25 points for G-LR (0-7) which plays at No. 8 Class 3A Okoboji Friday.

NEWELL-FONDA 84, CHEROKEE 40: The No. 2 Class 1A Mustangs blitzed the Braves 35-11 in the second quarter to overcome an early deficit on their way to a dominating win over No. 10 Class 3A Cherokee Thursday.

Mac Sievers had 21 ponts and Maggie Walker 14 to lead Newell-Fonda, which was down 18-15 after one quarter but held a 50-29 cushion at the half.

JeMae Nichols had 18 points for the Braves, who dropped to 6-2 going into a game at Western Christian Friday. Newell-Fonda (6-0) is at Manson NW Webster Friday.