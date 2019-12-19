PREP BASKETBALL: West Sioux sweeps Woodbury Central

GIRLS
WEST SIOUX 51, WOODBURY CENTRAL 45: The Falcons (6-2) jumped out to an 18-5 lead at the end of the first quarter en route to handing the Wildcats their first loss of the season on Thursday night in Hawarden.
West Sioux had two girls with double-doubles in the win. Emma McManaman led the Falcons with 23 points and 17 rebounds.
Payton Schweisow scored 10 points and had 11 rebounds.
The Falcons held the Wildcats to 17-for-57 shooting from the floor, and 4-for-22 from 3-point range.
Maddie Paulsen led the Wildcats with 21 points.
LE MARS 70, NORTH 30: The Bulldogs outscored the Stars 24-11 in the second quarter. The Stars are on a five-game losing streak.
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 76, HEARTLAND CHRISTIAN 27: Riley Doenhoefer and Cassidy Jones each scored 23 points Thursday to snap a three-game losing streak.
Daisy Hiserote had 18 points.
The Eagles' (2-5) last win came against Trinity Christian on Dec. 7.
WESTWOOD 75, AR-WE-VA 39: The Rebels (4-4) held Ar-We-Va to eight third-quarter points, then just six in the final eight minutes to move to .500 on Thursday night.
Josie McCluskey led the Rebels with 18 points, Briley Pike had 15 and Sam Thompson 13.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 61, GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 47: The No. 11 Class 1A Panthers wrapped up the 2019 portion of their schedule with a win over the Mustangs in a girls basketball game played at the Bultman Center in Orange City.
Jayde Barto had 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead K-P (8-1) while Delaney Iseminger chipped in 14 points.
Mackensie Post had 25 points for G-LR (0-7) which plays at No. 8 Class 3A Okoboji Friday.
NEWELL-FONDA 84, CHEROKEE 40: The No. 2 Class 1A Mustangs blitzed the Braves 35-11 in the second quarter to overcome an early deficit on their way to a dominating win over No. 10 Class 3A Cherokee Thursday.
Mac Sievers had 21 ponts and Maggie Walker 14 to lead Newell-Fonda, which was down 18-15 after one quarter but held a 50-29 cushion at the half.
JeMae Nichols had 18 points for the Braves, who dropped to 6-2 going into a game at Western Christian Friday. Newell-Fonda (6-0) is at Manson NW Webster Friday.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 53, ALTA-AURELIA 35: Taryn Hintz led South O'Brien on Thursday with 14 points. Kaylee Jacobs scored 13 and Anna Friedrichsen had 10.
Jenna Nielsen led the Warriors with nine points.
FLANDREAU 56, BERESFORD 23: Jordyn Fischer and Jessica Niles both scored seven points in the Watchdogs' loss.
BOYS
WEST SIOUX 91, WOODBURY CENTRAL 62: The Falcons scored 33 second-quarter points to distance themselves from the Wildcats on Thursday night at home.
Bryce Coppock led the Falcons with 30 points. Hunter Dekkers scored 22 and Kade Lynott had 20.
Mitchell Countryman led Woodbury Central with 21 points.
GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 53, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 32: The Mustangs outscored the Panthers 20-0 in the second quarter.
G-LR held K-P to 12-for-45 shooting in the game that was played on Northwestern College's campus on Thursday.
Payton Mauldin made four 3s en route to a 22-point game for G-LR.
Matt Haken had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Jackson Howe led the Panthers with 10 points.