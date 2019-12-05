PREP BASKETBALL: Woodbury Central girls stop Hinton in second half
PREP BASKETBALL

HINTON, Iowa — The Woodbury Central High School girls basketball team held Hinton to 14 second-half points on Thursday, and the Wildcats beat the Blackhawks 68-39 in Hinton in a nonconference game. 

The Blackhawks were 4-for-12 in the third quarter while the Wildcats were 10-for-15, including two made 3-pointers. 

Wildcats senior Maddie Paulsen scored a game-high 28 points while 5-foot-10 sophomore Camrin Baird scored 10. 

Aubree Lake led Hinton with nine points. 

WEST MONONA 71, WEST HARRISON 15: The Spartans held West Harrison scoreless in the third quarter en route to a 13-0 frame. 

The Spartans (1-0) also held their opponent to eight first-half points. 

PONCA 54, HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE 27: Ponca jumped out to a 13-2 lead, and it did not relinquish that lead en route to a season-opening win. 

Ashlyn Kingsbury led Ponca with 16 points, Alyssa Cosgrove scored 13. 

Hartington-Newcastle's leading scorer was Abbe Morton with 21. 

