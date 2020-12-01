PREP BOWLING: Le Mars sweeps North

LE MARS, Iowa — The Le Mars High School bowling team swept North on Monday to start the season at Sweet 16 Lanes.

The boys dual went to Le Mars by a score of 2,972-2,712. The Bulldogs girls won 2,891-2,161.

In the boys dual, North junior Lukas Clark had the high-game score at 239, but the Bulldogs had the next five highest scores.

Brody Vanderloo had 235, Isaac Thompson had 234, Tyler Sundt 232, Trevor Fisher 219 and Zach Dempster turned in a score of 210.

In terms of high series, Clark had the best score at 450. Vanderloo had 449.

Stars sophomore Jerrid Van Sloten had North's second-highest score at 190.

North won the Baker series 1,008-908.

In the girls match, Emily Peters led the Bulldogs with the highest game and series scores. Peters had 232 in a game and her series score was 435.

Sam Sonier also bowled a 232 for North. Sonier also had North's high series score at 350.

Le Mars won the Baker series 931-714.

