PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Alta-Aurelia, Western Christian win in overtime thrillers

HULL, Iowa — Western Christian High School senior Tyson Boer hit a game-winning 3-pointer Thursday in overtime to beat Sioux Falls Christian 80-78 at home.
Wyatt Gulker drove down the lane and found an open Boer in the corner. Boer did the rest from there, hitting the necessary 3-pointer to give the Wolfpack the win.
"I thought our guys showed a ton of resiliency all night,'" Western Christian coach Derek Keizer said. "Things weren't going on way but we kept grinding and believing. We had a number of players make huge plays down the stretch, really proud of our team for their fight they've shown all year."
Ty Van Essen led the Wolfpack with 24 points while Boer had 12 points.
Sioux Falls Christian hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer in regulation to send the game into the extra frame.
Western Christian led 40-30 at the half, and the game was tied at 73-73 at the end of regulation.
ALTA-AURELIA 73, CHEROKEE 71 (5 OT): The Warriors outlasted the Braves on Thursday night.
Cade Rohwer led the Warriors with 34 points and 17 rebounds, and he didn't foul out until the fifth overtime.
Tanner Randall scored 16 points. Trey Englemann had 10 rebounds.
The Braves were led by Will Lugar with 25 points. Brayden Farver scored 22. Mason Carver had 12 points.
A-A led by five points at halftime, and the game was tied at 57-57 at the end of regulation.
WEST SIOUX 63, LAWTON-BRONSON 61: The Falcons scored five points in the final 10 seconds to get the home win Thursday in Hawarden.
Mason Coppock hit a 3-pointer to tie the game with about 7 seconds left.
The Eagles were trying to get the ball down the floor, but West Sioux's Blake Van Ballegooyen stole the ball and made an underhand attempt in the paint.
Van Ballegooyen's shot just beat the buzzer, and his Falcons teammates stormed him on the other side of the court.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 65, BISHOP HEELAN 31: The Wolfpack outscored the Crusaders 43-16 in the second half on Thursday.
Bo Byl led the Knights with 17 points. He was 7 of 12 from the floor.
The Crusaders didn't have a double-digit scorer, but Levi Meis led them with nine points.