PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Alta-Aurelia, Western Christian win in overtime thrillers

HULL, Iowa — Western Christian High School senior Tyson Boer hit a game-winning 3-pointer Thursday in overtime to beat Sioux Falls Christian 80-78 at home.

Wyatt Gulker drove down the lane and found an open Boer in the corner. Boer did the rest from there, hitting the necessary 3-pointer to give the Wolfpack the win.

"I thought our guys showed a ton of resiliency all night,'" Western Christian coach Derek Keizer said. "Things weren't going on way but we kept grinding and believing. We had a number of players make huge plays down the stretch, really proud of our team for their fight they've shown all year."

Ty Van Essen led the Wolfpack with 24 points while Boer had 12 points.

Sioux Falls Christian hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer in regulation to send the game into the extra frame.

Western Christian led 40-30 at the half, and the game was tied at 73-73 at the end of regulation.

ALTA-AURELIA 73, CHEROKEE 71 (5 OT): The Warriors outlasted the Braves on Thursday night.

Cade Rohwer led the Warriors with 34 points and 17 rebounds, and he didn't foul out until the fifth overtime.