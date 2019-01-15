SIOUX CITY | West’s boys basketball team came within a few seconds of ending a miserably long losing streak to East.
Cliff McCray scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to give the Wolverines a Missouri River Activities Conference triumph in front of the home fans.
A Southwest Minnesota State recruit, McCray tallied 11 points in the game’s final eight minutes. However, he missed one of two free throws with nine ticks left.
West still had a 64-63 lead on the scoreboard. Trailing by a point, East responded with a clutch basket. Savion Armstrong’s runner in the lane with two seconds left served as the game-winner in a 65-64 escape over the Wolverines at West High Tuesday night.
Armstrong scored nine points for the state’s third-ranked Class 4A squad, which improved its record to 11-0. The 5-foot-9 senior guard scored five fourth quarter points for Coach Ras Vanderloo’s squad, which received a game-high 29 points from Aiden Vanderloo while Jaleque Dunson added 14 points.
Adien Belt finished with 15 points and eight rebounds for West (8-4). Marcus McCray tallied 10 points off the bench for Coach CoCo Cofield’s Wolverines.
Armstrong’s fourth-quarter production for East included one of two free throws with 1:24 left, good for a 60-57 lead. Dunson added a pair of free throws 22 seconds later for a five-point cushion, but Cliff McCray’s basket, followed by Marcus McCray’s steal/layup combination pulled the Wolverines within 62-61.
This play from Marcus McCray was part of a night where West scored nine points off East turnovers. Cliff McCray gave West a 63-62 lead on a basket with 17 seconds left and the future Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference athlete came up with a steal.
Fouled on the play by Dunson, Cliff McCray made the first free throw, but missed the second. He had sunk nine free throws before the miss.
Armstrong entered the game with a 9.9 scoring average. Jack Peterson also tallied nine points for East, including a three-point basket at the buzzer to end the third quarter with a 47-46 lead.
West had trailed from the beginning, as Vanderloo scored 15 first-quarter points while giving East a 21-6 lead at one point. The Wolverines pulled within 33-27 at halftime and took their first lead as Marcus McCray and Belt hit back-to-back threes, Belt’s producing a 44-42 lead.
East played without Javonte Keck, sidelined with a concussion, which occurred in the third quarter as he attempted a dunk in last Friday’s game against North. Keck, a 57.9 percent shooter with averages of 14.6 points and 8.9 points, said before Tuesday’s game against West he is expected to miss between seven and 10 games. The play in which he was involved in resulted in a flagrant foul.
Aiden Ballard scored 24 points for East’s junior varsity, which improved their season record to 11-1 following an 81-54 triumph over West. Andrew Brower added 14 points while Daniel Callahan tallied 11.
West’s JV received 13 points from Drew Benson.
Both teams will be on the road Friday as MRAC play continues. East will be at Bishop Heelan while North will host West.