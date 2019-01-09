HULL -- The Boyden-Hull Comets improved to 10-0 on the season with a 69-49 victory over Unity Christian in a War Eagle Conference boys’ basketball tilt in Hull on Tuesday.
Senior Beau De Jongh hit nine of 12 shots and all four free throws on his way to a game-high 23 points. Spencer Te Slaa added 11 points, while Keyton Moser and Tanner Te Slaa added nine apiece. Tanner Te Slaa, a freshman, was also credited with four steals.
Boyden-Hull trailed 17-15 after the opening quarter, but the hosts held Unity to 32 total points over the next three frames.
Austin Van Donge, a junior, paced the Knights with 13 points and 10 rebounds, a double-double.
Unity Christian fell to 8-3 with the loss.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 63, HINTON 48: Junior Skyler Waldschmitt scored 27 points to lead Remsen St. Mary’s to a 63-48 victory over Hinton in a War Eagle Conference boys’ basketball game at Hinton on Tuesday.
Waldschmitt canned eight of 11 shots, including four of five 3-point tries, and made seven of eight free throws to pace the victors.
Junior Brayden Ricke connected on a pair of 3-pointers in a 14-point effort as the Hawks improved to 7-3 on the season.
Junior Tate Kounkel made six of seven shots in a 16-point night to lead the hosts.
Hinton slipped to 4-8 on the year with the loss.
SIOUX CENTER 72, LE MARS 68: Cade Bleeker put up 28 points in helping pilot the Sioux Center Warriors to a 72-68 triumph over Le Mars in a non-conference boys’ basketball contest in Sioux Center on Tuesday.
Bleeker, who canned a trio of 3-pointers, added six rebounds and four assists in the win. Junior Wilson Harshbarger added 13 points for the Warriors, who led 37-30 at the half.
Senior Alex Irwin made all 11 of his free throw attempts on his way to a 25-point night for the Bulldogs. Sophomore Spencer Mackey tacked on 16 points for Le Mars, which dropped to 3-7 on the season with the loss.
Sioux Center moved to 7-3 with the victory.
ALTA-AURELIA 67, STORM LAKE ST. MARY'S 25: Four Alta-Aurelia Warriors posted double-digit efforts in a 67-25 win over Storm Lake St. Mary’s in a battle of Twin Lakes Conference boys’ basketball foes in Storm Lake on Tuesday.
Senior Tyler Hanks splashed four 3-pointers as part of a 16-point outing. Junior Anthony Krier added 14 points, while Aric Stephan and Cade Rohwer each tacked on 11.
Alta-Aurelia shot a blistering 12 of 19 from the 3-point arc.
Jake Heitman, a senior, paced the host Panthers with eight points. Senior Gabe Elsden worked for nine rebounds for St. Mary’s, which fell to 1-9.
Alta-Aurelia moved to 9-2 on the season with the victory.
NEWELL-FONDA 84, ST. EDMOND 65: Junior Bryce Coppock continued his scoring prowess in collecting 30 points for Newell-Fonda as the Mustangs bounced Fort Dodge St. Edmond, 84-65, in a non-conference boys’ basketball fray in Fort Dodge on Tuesday.
Coppock, whose average tops 31 points per game, made four of seven 3-point tries and connected on seven of nine charity tosses. He was 11 of 21 from the field as Newell-Fonda evened its mark at 5-5.
Treyton Mahler and R.J. Rojas supported Coppock’s outburst with 12 points apiece, while Aden Mahler added 11. Alex Spangler hit the boards for 10 rebounds in the contest.
Senior Andrew Gibb paced the Gaels with 46 points. Gibb made 19 of 26 shots. The Gaels fell to 4-6 with the loss.
PONCA 56, WAKEFIELD 43: Ponca had a six-point lead going into halftime and pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 56-43 victory over Wakefield on Tuesday.
Carter Kingsbury led Ponca with 25 points and six rebounds. Gage McGill added 10 points.
NIOBRARA 80, WYNOT 76: Wynot had a nine-point lead going into the fourth quarter but Niobrara forced overtime with a 21-point fourth. The game went two overtimes with Niobrara pulling out an 80-76 victory.
Anthony Haberman led Wynot with 28 points and seven rebounds. Landon Wieseler had 24 points and four steals.