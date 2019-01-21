NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Paul Bruns scored a school-record 40 points as Dakota Valley pulled away from River Valley for a 71-61 win on Monday.
Dakota Valley had a 20-19 lead after the first quarter and then held River Valley to only nine points in the second quarter to take a six-point lead into halftime. The Panthers extended the lead in the second half.
Bruns was 14-of-24 from the field and hit five of his 11 three-points. He was also 7-of-10 from the free throw line as he finished with 40 points. He had a double-double as he also finished with 12 rebounds. He also had five steals.
Charlie Cox also had a double-double in the win. Cox scored 10 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Six of his rebounds were offensive. Chayce Montagne dished out eight assists in the win.
Dakota Valley shot 48.1 percent (25-of-52) from the field in the win.