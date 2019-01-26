Dakota Valley grabbed a seven-point lead in the first quarter and spent the rest of the game holding onto a slight lead against Hamlin as the Panthers won their Dak XII vs. NEC Clash game against Hamlin 64-60 on Saturday in Madison.
Paul Bruns scored a game-high 24 points for Dakota Valley to go along with six rebounds and three assists. Nathan Rice had 11 points, three assists and three steals. Charlie Cox added 10 points, five rebounds and three steals. Chayce Montagne had six points and five assists.
For Hamlin, Connor Bawdon scored 22 points and Mitchell Noem 12.
Dakota Valley and Sioux Falls Christian were in a tight battle in the first half with S.F. Christian holding a one-point 42-41 lead. Dakota Valley fell behind a bit more in the third quarter as Sioux Falls Christian outscored the Panthers 19-13 in the third quarter.
Dakota Valley held Sioux Falls Christian to eight points in the fourth quarter but it wasn't enough as S.F. Christian held on for the 69-66 victory on Friday in Sioux Falls.
Dakota Valley fell to 7-3 on the season. Sioux Falls Christian improved to 11-1 overall.
Cox led Dakota Valley with a game-high 24 points. He was 10-of-13 from the free throw line and added six rebounds and three steals. Bruns added 13 points and eight rebounds and Kam Wingert hit three three-pointers and finished with 12 points. Rice had eight points, four assists and three steals. Montagne had four assists.
Gavin Schipper led Sioux Falls Christian with 22 points and Mitchell Goodbary had 18 points.