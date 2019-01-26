SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Dakota Valley and Sioux Falls Christian were in a tight battle in the first half with S.F. Christian holding a one-point 42-41 lead. Dakota Valley fell behind a bit more in the third quarter as Sioux Falls Christian outscored the Panthers 19-13 in the third quarter.
Dakota Valley held Sioux Falls Christian to eight points in the fourth quarter but it wasn't enough as S.F. Christian held on for the 69-66 victory on Friday.
Dakota Valley fell to 7-3 on the season. Sioux Falls Christian improved to 11-1 overall.
Charlie Cox led Dakota Valley with a game-high 24 points. He was 10-of-13 from the free throw line and added six rebounds and three steals. Paul Bruns added 13 points and eight rebounds and Kam Wingert hit three three-pointers and finished with 12 points. Nathan Rice had eight points, four assists and three steals. Chayce Montagne had four assists.
Gavin Schipper led Sioux Falls Christian with 22 points and Mitchell Goodbary had 18 points.