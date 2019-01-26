LE MARS, Iowa -- A night after losing its first game of the season to Sergeant Bluff-Luton, East tried to hold off Le Mars to avoid the Black Raiders first back-to-back losses in 10 years.
Le Mars stayed with the No. 3-ranked team in Class 4A. The night before, the Bulldogs defeated Storm Lake by 20 points. The Tornadoes were receiving votes in the 3A poll.
The back-and-forth affair was tied with a minute to go when Jaleque Dunson, who lead East with 26 points, scored to put the Black Raiders up.
Le Mars failed to score on the ensuing possession and the game turned into a free throw contest as East held on for the 78-73 victory on Saturday.
East improves to 13-1 with the win. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for Le Mars, which is 8-8 on the season.
Dunson hit six three-pointers in the game to finish with his 26 points. Aidan Vanderlook scored 19 points for East and Javonte Keck and Jack Peterson each scored 10 points for the Black Raiders.
Spencer Mackey scored a game-high 27 points for the Bulldogs and Alex Irwin followed with 21 points. Aisea Toki had a double-double with 13 points and 15 rebounds and Jaxon Bumgartner had seven assists and five steals.