SIOUX CITY -- North did its best to try and compete with powerful East at its own game Friday, but in the end East’s multiple weapons were too much to contend with.
The Black Raiders raised their record to 10-0, outscoring North 94-71 in boys basketball action at East High. No. 3 (Class 4A) East pulled away in the second half after the Stars played on nearly even terms in the opening two quarters.
“North came in here fired up, firing shots, give them credit,” East Coach Ras Vanderloo said. “They didn’t come over here and lay down, which I didn’t expect them to, they came over here and played hard.
“We didn’t match their intensity the first half, we just didn’t have it rolling defensively. That comes down to energy and effort so we have some things to work on.”
East enjoyed a huge disparity from the free throw line, making 26 of 31 compared to just 3 of 5 for North. The Stars went to the charity stripe just once in the first three quarters.
Aidan Vanderloo led a balanced East ledger with 33 points, while Jaleque Dunson added 20 points and Sayvion Armstrong 18. Jack Peterson charted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
The Black Raiders played most of the second half without Javonte Keck, who took a hard fall after being fouled. Preliminary reports are that Keck, a 6-7 senior and The Sioux City Journal’s Metro Athlete of the Week, did not suffer a serious injury.
North (3-8) got a game-high 34 points from junior Nate Reed, who rained in 16 baskets in 24 attempts, mostly on mid-range jumpers.
East clung to a 24-17 lead after a high-scoring first quarter and led 47-40 at halftime. The Black Raiders opened it up a bit in the third stanza, increasing their lead to double digits at the 3-minute mark.
“We like to get up and down and they do to, it was a good high school basketball game, 47-40 at the half,” North Coach Shawn Miller said. “We got into a lot of foul trouble and the free throws ended up being 15-0 at half and 27-2 through three and we couldn’t overcome it.”
Trenon Frerichs tacked on 12 points for the Stars, who trailed 70-57 after three quarters.
“They’re so long and athletic and our bench isn’t as deep as what we would like,” Miller said. “Our kids competed their butts off, I’m very proud of their efforts. We just have to play a full 32 minutes. We’ve had a lot of close games, we just have to find a way to get over the hump.”