MOVILLE, Iowa -- A 22-8 third-quarter spurt helped Gehlen Catholic put the clamps on Woodbury Central, 56-38, in a non-conference boys' basketball game at Moville on Monday evening.
Woodbury Central took an early 5-0 lead and held a 12-10 advantage after the first frame. The Jays, representing the War Eagle Conference, rallied in the second stanza, outscoring the hosts by a 19-11 clip to take a 29-23 halftime lead. The visitors then opened up the advantage with a strong final 4-minute segment of the third frame.
Junior Jacob Nemmers paced the Gehlen offense with 20 points, followed by senior Cade Kneip, who scored 14, and sophomore Zach Kraft, who tallied 13.
Juniors Matt Carney and Mitchell Countryman notched 14 and 13 points, respectively, for Woodbury Central.
The Wildcats, who compete in the Western Valley Conference, fell to 2-14 on the season with the loss; Gehlen Catholic improved to 10-3.