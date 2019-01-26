SIOUX CITY, Iowa -- Bishop Heelan trailed by as many as 16 points to Western Christian, which is ranked No. 9 in Class 2A.
The Crusaders fought back to force overtime against the Wolfpack and in the extra period, Heelan pulled off the upset with a 49-47 win on Saturday.
The win snaps a five-game losing streak for Heelan, which improved to 4-12 with the victory. Tommy Schiltz led the Crusaders with 17 points and five assists. Brant Hogue added 12 points.
Western Christian fell to 10-5 with the loss.