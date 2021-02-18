PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Keavian Hayes leads West to one-point win over Spencer

SIOUX CITY — Keavian Hayes hit a go-ahead bucket late in the fourth quarter that helped the West High School boys basketball team beat Spencer on Thursday, 49-48.
Hayes' basket came in the final minute, and it came on a conventional 3-point play. Hayes, who led the Wolverines with 20 points, did not convert on the free throw.
The Tigers had a chance to win the game in the final seconds, but Karter Petzenhauser's 3-pointer fell short, and the Wolverines grabbed the game-clinching rebound.
The Wolverines led 23-5 at the end of the first quarter, and they led 30-22 at halftime.
Lamarion Mothershead scored 11 points for the Wolverines.
Petzenhauser led the Tigers with 22 points.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 71, LEWIS CENTRAL 54: The Warriors had a 28-point second quarter en route to Thursday's win over Lewis Central.
Brady Schaap led the Warriors with 21 points, while Jake Layman scored 14 points and Majok Majouk had 13.
LE MARS 73, SOUTH SIOUX 35: Bulldogs senior Spencer Mackey hit the 1,000-point milestone during Thursday's win at the MiniDome.
Connor Slaughter led the Cardinals with nine points.
SIOUX CENTRAL 46, ALTA-AURELIA 45: The Rebels led 25-22 at halftime during the Class 2A-Substate 2 playoff game on Thursday.
Trey Englemann and Cade Rohwer led the Warriors with 11 points in their final basketball game with A-A.
EAST SAC COUNTY 53, RIDGE VIEW 49: Tyler Schmitt led the Raiders with 14 points in the 2A-1 playoff game on Thursday.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 59, CHEROKEE 44: The Knights shot 31 percent during their Class 2A-1 playoff win on Thursday.
Logan Franken led the Knights with 14 points and Clayton Bosma had 10 points.
Wil Lugar had 12 poiints for the Braves.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 53, RIVER VALLEY 33: The Wildcats held the Wolverines to single-digit points Thursday in the Class 1A playoff win.