PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Keavian Hayes leads West to one-point win over Spencer

SIOUX CITY — Keavian Hayes hit a go-ahead bucket late in the fourth quarter that helped the West High School boys basketball team beat Spencer on Thursday, 49-48.

Hayes' basket came in the final minute, and it came on a conventional 3-point play. Hayes, who led the Wolverines with 20 points, did not convert on the free throw.

The Tigers had a chance to win the game in the final seconds, but Karter Petzenhauser's 3-pointer fell short, and the Wolverines grabbed the game-clinching rebound.

The Wolverines led 23-5 at the end of the first quarter, and they led 30-22 at halftime.

Lamarion Mothershead scored 11 points for the Wolverines.

Petzenhauser led the Tigers with 22 points.

SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 71, LEWIS CENTRAL 54: The Warriors had a 28-point second quarter en route to Thursday's win over Lewis Central.

Brady Schaap led the Warriors with 21 points, while Jake Layman scored 14 points and Majok Majouk had 13.

LE MARS 73, SOUTH SIOUX 35: Bulldogs senior Spencer Mackey hit the 1,000-point milestone during Thursday's win at the MiniDome.