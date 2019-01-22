KINGSLEY -- Kingsley-Pierson celebrated Senior Night with a 60-46 non-conference boys' basketball victory over Hinton in Kingsley on Tuesday.
The Panthers stitched together a 14-0 run midway through the fourth quarter, breaking a 40-40 tie to put the game away.
Hinton knotted the score at 40 after back-to-back 3-pointers by Aiden Brock and Justin Kirwan.
Senior Nathan Keck was instrumental in the Panther scoring spree as he hit a layup and followed it with a baseline 3-pointer. Matthew Christophersen added a trey of his own, which was followed by Damon Bowman free throws to give the hosts the breathing room they needed. Senior Max Lindgren finished the night's scoring with a traditional 3-point play on a fast break.
Keck, a 1,000-point scorer during his 4-year career, ended the night with 25 points. Bowman, a junior, tallied 13 as Coach Jarrod Schott's squad improved to 9-7 on the season in advance of Western Valley Conference tournament action that begins on Thursday.
Brock, a senior guard, notched 11 points before fouling out for Hinton. Fellow senior Turner Schmitt had 10 points as the visitors from the War Eagle Conference slipped to 6-11.
SIOUX CENTRAL 55, ALTA-AURELIA 44: In Alta, Sioux Central won its sixth straight game as the ninth ranked Rebels beat Alta-Aurelia 55-44 on Tuesday.
Blake Cavanaugh led Sioux Central with 15 points and Hunter Decker added 12 points as the Rebels improved to 14-1 on the season.
The Warriors fell to 10-5 with the loss. Tyler Hanks led Alta-Aurelia with 20 points.
STORM LAKE 76, CHEROKEE 65: Maiga Yanga scored 26 points to lead all scorers and help the Tornadoes post a Lakes Conference boys basketball win over the Braves in a game played in Cherokee Tuesday
Ryan Hurd had 23 points to lead the Braves (8-9 overall and 3-6 Lakes). Storm Lake is now 10-4 overall and 6-2 in the Lakes.
WEST CENTRAL 58 VERMILLION 52: Jackson Miller scored 16 points to help the Trojans down the Tanagers in a Dakota XII Conference boys basketball game played in Vermillion Tuesday.
Max Meyer and Sam Ward scored 15 points apiece for Vermillion (6-5).
WEST SIOUX 87, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 64: Hunter Dekkers scored 36 points to lead all scorers and help the Falcons to a War Eagle Conference boys basketball win over the Jays in a game played in Hawarden Tuesday.
Baxter Walsh also had 29 points for West Sioux (15-0).
WOODBURY CENTRAL 56, RIDGE VIEW 49: Woodbury Central's boys team enjoyed Senior Parents' Night with a come-from-behind 56-49 victory over Ridge View in the Western Valley Conference regular-season finale for both clubs in Moville on Monday.
Senior Derek Hytrek gave the hosts the lead at 44-42 with a 3-pointer with 5:12 left in the contest. He then buried another trey on the ensuing possession to stretch the margin to 47-42.
Baskets by Raptors Jake Kliegl and a conventional 3-point play with a shot over the backboard from the baseline by Austin Degen knotted the score at 47-47 with 2:30 remaining.
The Raptors, however, would grow cold from that point on, managing just a pair of Degen charity tosses the rest of the way.
Mitchell Countryman, a junior, gave WC the lead at 49-47 with a basket inside the lane. He and Hytrek would join teammates Caleb Lubbers and Matt Carney in salting the game away with seven free throws in the final 1:25.
Carney paced Coach Trevor Alfredson's bunch with 19 points, while Hytrek splashed a career-high five 3-pointers on his way to a 16-point night. Countryman chipped in 10 points for the winners.
Senior Jacob Tokheim topped the Raptor scoring ledger with 12 points. Caleb Kistenmacher drilled a pair of treys as part of a 12-point salvo, while Degen and Logan Cuthrell added nine points apiece. Cuthrell's points came via a trio of treys.
Ridge View fell to 5-4 in league games, 5-10 overall with the setback. Woodbury Central improved to 3-14 and 3-6 in league play. Both teams begin Western Valley Conference tournament play on Thursday evening.