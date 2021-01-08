PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Kluender, Schmitt lead Woodbury Central to win over Omaha Nation

MOVILLE, Iowa — The Woodbury Central High School boys basketball team scored 38 first-half points on Thursday en route to a 71-38 win over Omaha Nation.

The Wildcats (7-4) had three players who scored in double figures. Junior Dallas Kluender led with a game-high 20 points. Kluender made nine shots.

Cane Schmitt hit eight shots en route to an 18-point game. Schmitt also brought out 16 rebounds, and three of those came on offense.

Gaige Heissel scored 11 points.

SIOUX VALLEY 80, BERESFORD 31: Sioux Valley jumped out to a 23-7 lead after the first quarter on Thursday.

Isaiah Richards led the Watchdogs (0-6) with eight points. Tate VanOtterloo scored eight points.

Sioux Valley held Beresford to 27 percent shooting.

SIOUX CENTRAL 62, POCAHONTAS 47: The Rebels outscored the Indians 26-9 in the second quarter on Thursday en route to the win.

Sioux Central had three players who scored in double figures. Jacob Hargens led the Rebels (4-4) with 18 points, and he also had six rebounds to go with eight assists.