PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Kluender, Schmitt lead Woodbury Central to win over Omaha Nation

MOVILLE, Iowa — The Woodbury Central High School boys basketball team scored 38 first-half points on Thursday en route to a 71-38 win over Omaha Nation.
The Wildcats (7-4) had three players who scored in double figures. Junior Dallas Kluender led with a game-high 20 points. Kluender made nine shots.
Cane Schmitt hit eight shots en route to an 18-point game. Schmitt also brought out 16 rebounds, and three of those came on offense.
Gaige Heissel scored 11 points.
SIOUX VALLEY 80, BERESFORD 31: Sioux Valley jumped out to a 23-7 lead after the first quarter on Thursday.
Isaiah Richards led the Watchdogs (0-6) with eight points. Tate VanOtterloo scored eight points.
Sioux Valley held Beresford to 27 percent shooting.
SIOUX CENTRAL 62, POCAHONTAS 47: The Rebels outscored the Indians 26-9 in the second quarter on Thursday en route to the win.
Sioux Central had three players who scored in double figures. Jacob Hargens led the Rebels (4-4) with 18 points, and he also had six rebounds to go with eight assists.
Carter Boettcher scored 13 points, and he had eight rebounds.
Connor Christian had 12 points for Sioux Central.
The Rebels were 25-for-53 from the floor in the win.
OKOBOJI 74, EMMETSBURG 47: After having a seven-point lead after the first quarter, the Pioneers doubled their lead to 14 at halftime.
Okoboji led 58-37 at the end of the third quarter.
Okoboji was led by Will Jensen's 22 points, Justin Vaughn contributed 15, Aidan Dahms 13, and Will Hoffman 11.
HARRIS-LAKE PARK 66, GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 53: The Wolves outscored the Mustangs 14-4 in the second quarter on Thursday.
The Wolves (3-6) had three players who scored in double figures. Bubba Sohn led with 18 points, and he made all eight of his free-throw attempts.
Brody Boles scored 17 points, and Tyce Gunderson hit two 3s for an 11-point game.
Mustangs freshman Drew Denekas scored a team-high 12 points. The Mustangs are now 0-10.
ROCK VALLEY 60, LENNOX 45: Landyn Van Kekerix hit seven free throws to lead the Rockets (7-2) with 18 points.
Dawson Van Beek chipped in with 14 points.