PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Le Mars outlasts Sioux City East in four-overtime game

LE MARS, Iowa — Spencer Mackey scored 23 points and had a key defensive play to force overtime as Le Mars outlasted East 101-96 in four overtimes Tuesday in Missouri River Conference boys basketball action.
It was a heartbreaking loss for the Black Raiders, who had leads in all four overtime periods and missed a pair of free throws in the third overtime with a three-point lead. Le Mars cashed in to fource four more minutes of play on a 35-foot trey by Caleb Dreckman at the buzzer.
Despite all of the points in the game it was a deflection of a pass by Mackey that was key to extending the game into overtime for Le Mars. He got his hand on a East pass in the closing seconds of regulation to prevent a potential game-winning breakaway basket for East.
The first overtime saw both teams lead and East was up two points before Mackey converted a layup with 11 seconds left to tie the game at 79-79 and force a second overtime.
Both teams scored two points in the second extra period, which ended with a layup by Alec Dreckman the would have won the game coming just after the horn to end the overtime.
East again had the lead 92-91 in the fourth OT after a pair of free throws by Bie Ruei with 1:46 left but Brady Williams gave the Bulldogs the lead for good with 57 seconds left on a 3-pointer that hit the rim and backboard before falling.
DaVares Whitaker had a game-high 34 points for East, now 10-8 overall and 8-5 in the MRAC. The win improves Le Mars to 15-4 overall and 12-2 in league play.
VERMILLION 79, DAKOTA VALLEY 68: The Tanagers built an eight-point lead at halftime, and built onto that in the second half Tuesday.
Jakob Dobney led Vermillion with 32 points while Dillon Gestring had 21 points.
Isaac Bruns led the Panthers with 30 points. Bruns hit 12 field goals and six free throws.
Panthers senior Paul Bruns had an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 73, COUNCIL BLUFFS JEFFERSON 32: Jake Layman led the Warriors with 15 points in the win on Tuesday.
Nick Muller and Brady Schaap each scored 11.
The Warriors jumped out to a 17-2 lead and led at the half by a score of 45-23.
NORTH 58, WEST 52: The Stars earned their fourth win of the season by outscoring the Wolverines 16-7 in the fourth quarter.
Evan Helvig led the Stars with 15 points, and he made five baskets.
Carter Pinney scored 13 and Jack Lloyd scored 10. Lloyd led the Stars with seven rebounds.
COUNCIL BLUFFS LINCOLN 76, BISHOP HEELAN 45: Nick Miller led the Crusaders with 10 points in Tuesday's loss. Carter Kuehl scored nine points.
REMSEN ST.MARY'S 85, WOODBURY CENTRAL 45: Austin Jensen scored 21 points to lead the Hawks to a non-conference boys basketball win in Remsen Tuesday.
Ryan Willman also had 15 points and Carter Schorg a dozen points for the St. Mary's (18-3). Dallas Kluender had 16 points and Cane Schmitt 10 points for the Wildcats (12-9).
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 55, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 53: Andrew Nearman had a game-high 17 points to lead the Huskies to a non-conference boys basketball win in Kingsley Tuesday.
Conner Beelner also had 15 points while Jackson Howe and Emerson Pratt added 11 apiece for K-P (8-12).
EP-J (5-11) led 29-28 at the half.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 59, MMCRU 40: Jake Wallin scored 18 points to lead the Wolverines to a War Eagle Conference boys basketball win in Paullina Tuesday.
Josh Johannsen and Jerome Jackson also had 12 points for South O'Brien (12-8).
Derrick Goth had 15 points and Cade Pepper 12 points for the Royals (4-15).
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 69, HINTON 65: The Jays won the outright War Eagle Conference championship on Tuesday.
Carter DeRocher led Gehlen with 26 points and Keaten Bonderson scored 25 points. Zack Kraft also had 13 points.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 67, RED OAK 53: The Monarchs held the Tigers to 37 percent shooting, and the Tigers scored just five points in the second quarter.
Braiden Heiden made nine free throws, en route to a 24-point game. Carson Seuntjens scored 13 points for the Monarchs.
HOMER 34, HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC 33: Timmy Harris scored the game-winning 3-point play with 2 seconds remaining to beat Cedar Catholic on Tuesday.