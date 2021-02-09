PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Le Mars outlasts Sioux City East in four-overtime game

LE MARS, Iowa — Spencer Mackey scored 23 points and had a key defensive play to force overtime as Le Mars outlasted East 101-96 in four overtimes Tuesday in Missouri River Conference boys basketball action.

It was a heartbreaking loss for the Black Raiders, who had leads in all four overtime periods and missed a pair of free throws in the third overtime with a three-point lead. Le Mars cashed in to fource four more minutes of play on a 35-foot trey by Caleb Dreckman at the buzzer.

Despite all of the points in the game it was a deflection of a pass by Mackey that was key to extending the game into overtime for Le Mars. He got his hand on a East pass in the closing seconds of regulation to prevent a potential game-winning breakaway basket for East.

The first overtime saw both teams lead and East was up two points before Mackey converted a layup with 11 seconds left to tie the game at 79-79 and force a second overtime.

Both teams scored two points in the second extra period, which ended with a layup by Alec Dreckman the would have won the game coming just after the horn to end the overtime.