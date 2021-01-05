PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Le Mars shoots 63 percent in win over Sioux Center

LE MARS, Iowa — The Le Mars High School boys basketball team shot 63 percent from the floor on Monday, as the Bulldogs beat Sioux Center 90-51.
Caleb Dreckman led the Bulldogs (6-3) with 25 points, and he made 10 of 12 shots.
Bulldogs senior Spencer Mackey scored 21 points, and he went 8-for-12 from the floor.
Cal Eckstaine scored 13 points off the bench.
As a team, Le Mars went 36-for-57 and it made 8 of 14 3-pointers.
Brady Williams also had seven assists.
REMSEN ST. MARY’S 72, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 42: The Hawks scored 25 points in the second quarter en route to the win on Monday.
Carter Schorg led the Hawks with 17 points on six made shots and two free throws.
Sophomore Jaxon Bunkers scored 15 points.
The Hawks (7-1) shot 63 percent on the night.
Panthers (4-5) sophomore Evan Neumann scored 11 points off the bench. Neumann made four shots, which three of them were beyond the 3-point arc.
Emerson Pratt led the K-P starters with eight points.
RIVER VALLEY 44, HINTON 34: Garrett Trapp led the Wolverines with 20 points, and Tyler Towne scored 14.
The Wolverines (2-3) outscored the Blackhawks 16-6 in the third quarter.
Caleb Holmes led the Blackhawks (4-4) with seven points.
SPIRIT LAKE 51, SHELDON 40: The Indians improved to 8-0, thanks to a 50-percent night from the floor.
Vance Katzfey led Spirit Lake with 16 points, while senior Creighton Moricsh had 14 points.
The Orabs (2-7) also had two players who scored in double figures: Tye Sudbeck (15) and Blake Radke (12). Radke made four 3s.
WEST LYON 49, CENTRAL LYON 45: Caleb Folkens led the Wildcats (5-2) with 15 points, including two made 3s.
Riley Hoogeveen scored 12 points for West Lyon.
With the loss, the Lions are now 4-4.
PENDER 50, WYNOT 36: The Pendragons broke an eight-game losing streak, and won their first game of the season.
Pender senior Dylan Vogt had five 3s en route to a 19-point win on Monday. Vogt made 7 of 11 shots.
Spencer Rabbass scored 11 points.
Charlie Schroeder led Wynot with 12 points.
SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 51, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 47: The Generals came out to a strong start on Monday, leading 15-7 at the end of the first quarter.
The Generals (4-4) shot 37 percent from the floor, while the Tigers shot 36.8 percent.
S-O had three players who scored in double figures. Senior Carter Brouwer led with 14 points. Logan Bruxvoort had 12 points and Dougie Noonkester had 11.
The Tigers (4-5) were led by senior Anthony Kooiker with 13 points.
LAWTON-BRONSON 70, AKRON-WESTFIELD 44: The Eagles led 37-27 at halftime on Monday, and they won their third game of the season.