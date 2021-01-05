PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Le Mars shoots 63 percent in win over Sioux Center

LE MARS, Iowa — The Le Mars High School boys basketball team shot 63 percent from the floor on Monday, as the Bulldogs beat Sioux Center 90-51.

Caleb Dreckman led the Bulldogs (6-3) with 25 points, and he made 10 of 12 shots.

Bulldogs senior Spencer Mackey scored 21 points, and he went 8-for-12 from the floor.

Cal Eckstaine scored 13 points off the bench.

As a team, Le Mars went 36-for-57 and it made 8 of 14 3-pointers.

Brady Williams also had seven assists.

REMSEN ST. MARY’S 72, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 42: The Hawks scored 25 points in the second quarter en route to the win on Monday.

Carter Schorg led the Hawks with 17 points on six made shots and two free throws.

Sophomore Jaxon Bunkers scored 15 points.

The Hawks (7-1) shot 63 percent on the night.

Panthers (4-5) sophomore Evan Neumann scored 11 points off the bench. Neumann made four shots, which three of them were beyond the 3-point arc.

Emerson Pratt led the K-P starters with eight points.