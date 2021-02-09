PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: LeMars outlasts Sioux City East in four-overtime game

LE MARS, Iowa - Spencer Mackey scored 23 points and had a key defensive play to force overtime as Le Mars outlasted East 101-96 in four overtimes Tuesday in Missouri River Conference boys basketball action.
It was a heartbreaking loss for the Black Raiders, who had leads in all four overtime periods and missed a pair of free throws in the third overtime with a three-point lead. Le Mars cashed in to fource four more minutes of play on a 35-foot trey by Caleb Dreckman at the buzzer.
Despite all of the points in the game it was a deflection of a pass by Mackey that was key to extending the game into overtime for Le Mars. He got his hand on a East pass in the closing seconds of regulation to prevent a potential game-winning breakaway basket for East.
The first overtime saw both teams lead and East was up two points before Mackey converted a layup with 11 seconds left to tie the game at 79-79 and force a second overtime.
Both teams scored two points in the second extra period, which ended with a layup by Alec Dreckman the would have won the game coming just after the horn to end the overtime.
East again had the lead 92-91 in the fourth OT after a pair of free throws by Bie Ruei with 1:46 left but Brady Williams gave the Bulldogs the lead for good with 57 seconds left on a 3-pointer that hit the rim and backboard before falling.
DaVares Whitaker had a game-high 34 points for East, now 10-8 overall and 8-5 in the MRAC. The win improves Le Mars to 15-4 overall and 12-2 in league play.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 73, COUNCIL BLUFFS JEFFERSON 32: Jake Layman led the Warriors with 15 points in the win on Tuesday.
Nick Muller and Brady Schaap each scored 11.
The Warriors jumped out to a 17-2 lead and led at the half by a score of 45-23.
COUNCIL BLUFFS LINCOLN 76, BISHOP HEELAN 45: Nick Miller led the Crusaders with 10 points in Tuesday's loss. Carter Kuehl scored nine points.
REMSEN ST.MARY'S 85, WOODBURY CENTRAL 45: Austin Jensen scored 21 points to lead the Hawks to a non-conference boys basketball win in Remsen Tuesday.
Ryan Willman also had 15 points and Carter Schorg a dozen points for the St. Mary's (18-3). Dallas Kluender had 16 points and Cane Schmitt 10 points for the Wildcats (12-9).
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 55, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 53: Andrew Nearman had a game-high 17 points to lead the Huskies to a non-conference boys basketball win in Kingsley Tuesday.
Conner Beelner also had 15 points while Jackson Howe and Emerson Pratt added 11 apiece for K-P (8-12).
EP-J (5-11) led 29-28 at the half.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 59, MMCRU 40: Jake Wallin scored 18 points to lead the Wolverines to a War Eagle Conference boys basketball win in Paullina Tuesday.
Josh Johannsen and Jerome Jackson also had 12 points for South O'Brien (12-8).
Derrick Goth had 15 points and Cade Pepper 12 points for the Royals (4-15).
HOMER 34, HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC 33: Timmy Harris scored the game-winning 3-point play with 2 seconds remaining to beat Cedar Catholic on Tuesday.