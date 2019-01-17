PAULINA, Iowa -- South O'Brien played 10 players in Thursday's 81-32 win over Hinton and all 10 players ended up scoring in the Wolverines win in Paulina. South O'Brien led 53-10 at halftime.
South O'Brien improved to 11-3 overall and 6-2 in the War Eagle Conference. Hinton fell to 5-10 overall.
Jackson Louscher led South O'Brien with 19 points. Layn Case and Caden Hale each scored 11 points and Zeke Lundquist added 10 points.
For Hinton, Aiden Brock and Tate Linton each scored five points.
IKM-MANNING 56, MISSOURI VALLEY 21: Colby Keller was the game's only double digit scorer with a 13-point night that paced IKM-Manning to a Western Iowa Conference boys basketball win Thursday in Manning. IKM-Manning improved to 10-5.
EAST SAC 54, MVAOCOU 33: Camden Schroder scored a game-high 20 points to lead East Sac to a non-conference boys basketball win in a game played in Mapleton Thursday.
Brandyn Clair also added a dozen points and Connor Crabb 10 for the winners (10-4). Chase Pester had 16 points to lead MVAOCOU (6-7). East SAc led 28-19 at the half.
SIOUX CENTRAL 63, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 48: Jake Hanson had 18 points and Hunter Decker 16 to lead the Rebels to a non-conference boys basketball win in a game played in Lake Park Thursday. Sioux Central improved to 12-1 with the win.
Isaac Ihnen had 16 points and Bubba Sohn 11 to lead the Wolves.
PONCA 62, WALTHILL 38: Ponca had a five-point lead against Walthill in the first quarter and then the Indians didn't allow Walthill to score double-digits in any quarter again as Ponca went on to win 62-38 on Thursday.
Carter Kingsbury was 7-of-11 from the field with 20 points, six rebounds and three assists. Even Anderson had 11 points and eight rebounds and Jayde Reid had 10 points and five rebounds. Gage McGill and Brandon Kneifl each had four assists.