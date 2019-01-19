SIOUX CITY -- Cliff McCray just missed a triple-double and led West to a big win over North, 85-60, on Friday.
West improved to 9-4 with the win. McCray had 23 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists for the Wolverines, just missing a triple-double by two assists. Micah McWell had 15 points and six rebounds and Adien Belt had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Omar Maldonado added 11 points.
North fell to 3-9 with the loss. Tyrell Blakey led the Stars with 14 points, Nate Reed added 13 points and Trent Frerichs scored 11 points.