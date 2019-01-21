MAPLETON, Iowa -- Ely Fundermann scored six of his 18 points in overtime while leading MVAOCOU to Monday night’s overtime at Mapleton, 70-69. Fundermann and Calvin Ferris, both seniors, made big plays down the stretch in overtime to help the Rams to victory in overtime.
Ferris also scored 18 points for MVAOCOU (8-7) while Dylan Blake and Chase Pester each added 15. Blake and Jamison Thies each contributed key three-point baskets in overtime.
Kobe Grell led Cherokee (8-8) with 21 points. Ryan Hurd and Alex Paulsrud each added 14 points.
SIOUX CENTRAL 77, HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 50: Sioux Central picked up its fifth straight win as the Rebels defeated Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 77-50 on Monday.
Sioux Central improved to 13-1 overall. Hunter Decker led the Rebels with 27 points. Preston Samson had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Logan Grote added 12 points and he dished out seven assists.
HMS fell to 5-10 with the loss. Cade Schiphoff led HMS with 16 points.