SIOUX CITY -- Early this season, North went to Heelan and picked up a 62-61 win over Heelan, the Stars first win at Heelan since the 2014-14 season.
On Friday, North completed the regular season sweep of the Crusaders as the Stars picked up a 63-55 home win over Heelan. The last time the Stars swept Heelan was also in the 2013-14 season when the Stars finished in fourth place at state.
North improved to 5-10 with the win. Trent Frerichs led North with 23 points. Nick Opsahl and Hunter Walker each scored 10 points.
Heelan fell to 3-12 with the loss. It's the fifth straight loss for the Crusaders.