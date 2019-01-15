IDA GROVE, Iowa – OA-BCIG clinched the regular season Western Valley Conference boys basketball title with a 74-35 win over Westwood here Tuesday.
Cooper DeJean had a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Falcons, who moved to 12-2 overall and 8-0 in the conference. Kaden Ladwig chipped in 18 points and Landon Ray 16.
RIDGE VIEW 62, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 55: Ridge View downed Siouxland Christian 62-55 on Tuesday in Holstein, Iowa.
Jake Tokheim fired in 25 points for the Raptors, now 5-9 on the season, while Austin Degen added 15 points.
Siouxland Christian (5-10) got 16 points from Jonah DeRoss, while Cameron Pierson tacked on 14 points, Christian Heiluth 11 and Jaden Peterson 10.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 57, SPIRIT LAKE 32: Clay VanTol had 14 points to lead the Wolfpack to a Lakes Conference win over the Indians in a boys basketball game played in Hull Tuesday. Western improved to 9-3 while Spirit Lake fell to 7-6. Greg Will scored nine points to lead the Indians.
SIOUX CENTRAL 49, EMMETSBURG 39: Sioux Central raised its record to 11-1 with a 49-39 victory over Emmetsburg Tuesday night at Emmetsburg.
Hunter Decker, The Sioux City Journal Siouxland Athlete of the Week, was the only player in double figures for ninth-ranked (Class 1A) Sioux Central with 15 points. Sioux Central led by three points at halftime and stretched it to 11 in the third.
Emmetsburg (5-8) got a game-high 18 points from Ben Dunlap.
TRINITY CHRISTIAN 57, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 47: Shane Kooima had 17 points to lead Trinity Christian to a War Eagle Conference boys basketball win in a game played in Hull Tuesday.
Torrey Heynen also had 12 points while Ethan Van Bemmel and Jerron Van Egdom both had 11 for Trinity Christian (7-7). Isaac Ihnen had 14 points and Bubba Sohn 13 for H-LP (4-9).
LAWTON-BRONSON 57, MVAO/COU 54: Ben Thelander scored 20 points to lead the Eagles to a Western Valley Conference boys basketball win in a game played in Mapleton Tuesday.
Max Fluent and Gavin DeJager also had 11 points each for Lawton-Bronson (9-5). Calvin Ferris scored 13 points while Dylan Blake added 11 points and Chase Pester had 10 for the Rams (6-6).