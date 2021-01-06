PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan beats South Sioux for back-to-back wins

SPIRIT LAKE 60, POCAHONTAS AREA 32: Spirit Lake went into halftime with a 13-point lead and then held Pocahontas Area to two points in the third quarter to pull away for a 60-32 victory on Tuesday.

Spirit Lake stays undefeated at 9-0. Pocahontas Area falls to 1-5.

Vance Katzfey led Spirit Lake with 25 points and five steals and Creighton Morisch had 17 points and three assists. Cael Amos followed with nine points, five rebounds and three assists.

PONCA 52, CROFTON 41: Ponca was down by a point after the first quarter but a 19-8 second gave the Indians the lead. Crofton held Ponca to nine points in the third to try and get back in it but Ponca held Crofton to seven points in the fourth to pull away for the 52-41 victory on Tuesday.

Ponca improves to 7-3 overall. Crofton falls to 1-9.

Bryar Bennett had a double-double for Ponca with 16 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and five steals. Zach Fernau added 13 points and four assists and Dalton Lamprecht had 12 points. Taylor Korth had seven points and three steals.