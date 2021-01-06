PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan beats South Sioux for back-to-back wins

SOUTH SIOUX -- Heelan put together back-to-back wins for the first time this season. After beating Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson by 26 points before the break, the Crusaders took down South Sioux 63-54 on Tuesday to open the 2021 portion of the schedule.
Heelan improves to 3-4 on the season. South Sioux falls to 0-10.
Levi Meis led the Crusaders with 14 points and six assists and Carter Kuehl had 13 points. Evan Schultz came off the bench and hit three 3-pointers as he finished with 11 points. Nick Miller had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds and Beau Chamberlain had six points and six rebounds.
Connor Slaughter led the Cardinals with 16 points in the loss and Caden Chester and Kaine Young each scored 10 points.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 50, WEST SIOUX 47: Remsen St. Mary's trailed by seven points with two minutes left in the third. By the seven-minute mark of the fourth, the Hawks had the lead and they didn't trail again. West Sioux had a chance to tie the game but it banked off, giving Remsen St. Mary's the 50-47 victory on Tuesday.
Remsen St. Mary's improves to 8-1. West Sioux falls to 6-3.
Blaine Harpenau led the Hawks with 17 points and Jaxson Bunkers scored 10.
For West Sioux, Blake Van Ballegooeyn had 16 points and Mason Coppock added 15 points.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 63, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 56: Siouxland Christian had a five-point lead after the first quarter and a six-point lead going into the fourth. Woodbury Central, which almost tied the game at half, came back again and this time scored 25 points in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback for a 63-56 win over the Eagles on Tuesday.
Woodbury Central improves to 6-4 overall. Siouxland Christian falls to 4-4.
Dallas Kluender led the Wildcats with 19 points. Cane Schmitt added 14 points and Kaleb Bleil scored 11.
For the Eagles, Dalton DuBois had 17 points, Cameron Pierson added 12 points and A.J. Goetsch scored 11.
OABCIG 70, SOUTH CENTRAL CALHOUN 49: Both OABCIG and South Central Calhoun are receiving votes in the Class 2A poll and OABCIG gained a major edge on Tuesday.
The Falcons were up by nine points at halftime and seven going into the fourth quarter. Then in the final quarter, OABCIG scored 25 points to pull away for a 70-49 victory.
OABCIG improves to 7-1 overall. South Central Calhoun falls to 7-2 and had its six-game winning streak snapped.
Cooper DeJean led the Falcons with 26 points, six rebounds and four assists and Beckett DeJean had 15 points and five rebounds. Preston Gill added 11 points and five rebounds and Ahren VanDusen had 10 rebounds. Cameron Sharkey had nine rebounds off the bench and Easton Harms had seven rebounds, six points and three steals.
SPIRIT LAKE 60, POCAHONTAS AREA 32: Spirit Lake went into halftime with a 13-point lead and then held Pocahontas Area to two points in the third quarter to pull away for a 60-32 victory on Tuesday.
Spirit Lake stays undefeated at 9-0. Pocahontas Area falls to 1-5.
Vance Katzfey led Spirit Lake with 25 points and five steals and Creighton Morisch had 17 points and three assists. Cael Amos followed with nine points, five rebounds and three assists.
PONCA 52, CROFTON 41: Ponca was down by a point after the first quarter but a 19-8 second gave the Indians the lead. Crofton held Ponca to nine points in the third to try and get back in it but Ponca held Crofton to seven points in the fourth to pull away for the 52-41 victory on Tuesday.
Ponca improves to 7-3 overall. Crofton falls to 1-9.
Bryar Bennett had a double-double for Ponca with 16 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and five steals. Zach Fernau added 13 points and four assists and Dalton Lamprecht had 12 points. Taylor Korth had seven points and three steals.
RIDGE VIEW 60, SIOUX CENTRAL 51: Ridge View held Sioux Central to eight points in the first quarter for an early lead and the Raptors held on for the rest of the game, beating Sioux Central 60-51 on Tuesday.
Ridge View improves to 8-1 and has won five straight. Sioux Central falls to 3-4.
Beau Blackmore led the Raptors with 22 points. Bo Clausen added 15 points and Kade Harriman scored 13.
For Sioux Central, Jacob Hargens had 20 points and nine rebounds and Connor Christian had 17 points, six rebounds and three assists. Carter Boettcher had seven assists and five rebounds and Carter Buckley had four assists off the bench.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 48, MMCRU 43: After winning its final game of 2020, the South O'Brien boys' basketball continued the trend in 2021 with a 48-43 win over MMCRU on Tuesday.
South O'Brien improves to 5-4. MMCRU falls to 1-7.
Jake Wallin just missed a double-double for the Wolverines with 16 points and nine rebounds and Josh Johannsen had 15 points and six rebounds. Jarome Jackson pulled down 12 rebounds.
For MMCRU, Kam Steffen had 11 points and Cade Pepper scored 10.
MVAOCOU 63, ALTA-AURELIA 60: MVAOCOU had a four-point lead at halftime but Alta-Aurelia was able to not only keep it close, but forced overtime. MVAOCOU held the Warriors to eight points in the extra period to pick up the 63-60 win on Tuesday.
MVAOCOU improves to 3-5 and snapped a four-game losing streak. Alta-Aurelia falls to 6-2 as the Warriors six-game winning streak was snapped.
The Rams had four players in double-figures, led by Anthony Newquist's 16 points. Jamison Thies added 15 points, Dawson Gress had 13 points and Brady Seuntjens scored 11.
Alta-Aurelia got a game-high 26 points from Cade Rohwer and Tanner Randall scored 14.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 56, KUEMPER CATHOLIC 50: Denison-Schleswig held Kuemper Catholic to eight points in the second quarter to take the lead. Kuemper Catholic stayed with the Monarchs but a 17-point fourth quarter helped Denison-Schleswig to a 56-50 victory on Tuesday.
Denison-Schleswig improves to 4-4 overall. Kuemper Catholic falls to 2-5.
Braiden Heiden had a double-double in the win with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Carson Seuntjens added 10 points. Gavin Hipnar had five rebounds and seven points and Hunter Emery had four assists.
HARRISBURG 67, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 48: Western Christian fell behind early and couldn't dig out of the early hole. Then in the fourth quarter, Harrisburg pulled away for the 67-48 victory.
Western Christian falls to 6-3 overall. Harrisburg is 6-0.
Ty Van Essen had 13 points in the loss.
CANISTOTA 62, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 29: Canistota held Elk Point-Jefferson to 25.6 percent shooting and forced 21 turnovers. Canistota also shot 53.2 percent and beat the Huskies 62-29 on Tuesday.