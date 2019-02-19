HOMER 58, PENDER 53: Landon GIlster scored 28 points to lead the No.4 seeded Knights to a D1-4 subdistrict boys basketball win over top seed Pender in Ponca Tuesday.
Caleb Kearnes also scored 13 points and Jake Huetra 10 for Homer, which rallied after trailing 20-8 after one quarter and 36-19 at the half. Homer used a 22-7 run in the third quarter to pull within a point after three frames before pulling away late. The Knights (5-20) will take on either Allen or Emerson-Hubbard in the final of the subdistrict.
Dylan Vogt had 17 points and Chris Rutar for Pender, which ends its season with a 9-15 record.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 70, ATLANTIC 65: Denison-Schleswig had to go to overtime with Atlantic in its Class 3A first round substate 8 game on Monday.
The Monarchs had a 13-point lead going into the fourth quarter but Atlantic scored 30 points in the final stanza to tie the game. Denison-Schleswig held Atlantic to two points in overtime for a 70-65 victory to advance to the next round against Creston on Thursday at 7 p.m.
It was the ninth-straight win for the Monarchs, who improved to 17-4 overall. Atlantic ends the season with a 9-12 record.
Goanar Biliew had a double-double in the win with 32 points and 20 rebounds. He was 11-of-12 from the field and 10-of-12 from the free throw line. Six of his rebounds were offensive and he had five blocks.
Charlie Weibers added 13 points and six assists. Damien Magnuson had eight points and six rebounds.
Chase Mullenix had 26 points and nine rebounds in the loss. Logan Reilly had 16 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Skyler Handlos had 11 points.
SPENCER 60, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 55: MOC-Floyd Valley had a seven-point lead in the first quarter and had a five-point lead going into the fourth.
Spencer then scored 25 points in the fourth quarter to get past MOC-Floyd Valley 60-55 in a Class 3A substate game.
Spencer improved to 15-6 with the win and plays at Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Thursday. MOC-Floyd Valley ends the season with an 11-10 record.
Colin Slattery hit three 3-pointers and finished with 24 points and five assists. Gage Garnatz also hit three 3-pointers for 12 points to go along with five assists and four steals. Karter Petzenhauser added 10 points.
Josiah Jansen finished with a double-double in the loss for MOC-Floyd Valley, He was 10-of-11 from the free throw line with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Alex Van Kalsbeek also had a double-double in the loss with 11 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks and three assists. Kyle Christy had 12 points and five rebounds.
SPIRIT LAKE 61, LE MARS 45: Spirit Lake's Owen Coburn returned from an injury and had a double-double as the Indians beat Le Mars 61-45 in a Class 3A substate game on Monday.
Spirit Lake held Le Mars to seven points in the first quarter and kept pulling away throughout the game for the win. Spirit Lake plays at Storm Lake on Thursday.
Spirit Lake improves to 10-12 overall. Le Mars finished the season with a 12-11 record.
Coburn had 23 points on 9-of-9 shooting and had 13 rebounds to go along with five blocks and three assists. Creighton Moricsh hit three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points. Kip Hurd was 8-of-11 from the free throw line and finished with 12 points and three assists off the bench.
For Le Mars, Alex Irwin had 15 points and five rebounds.