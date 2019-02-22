The Spirit Lake Indians and Coach Paul Brown registered their second straight upset of one of the Lakes Conference champions this week, turning back Storm Lake, 68-62, in a boys’ Class 3A District final in Storm Lake on Thursday.
The Indians started strong and ended strong in an entertaining game of scoring runs and droughts by each club.
In the end, it was an 8-2 spurt to finish the contest that sends Spirit Lake (11-12) into a Substate final against Sergeant Bluff-Luton at 7 p.m. Monday in Sioux City’s Tyson Events Center.
Spirit Lake led 60-58 with less than one minute remaining when Storm Lake sophomore Jamuo Gatwech drove in transition, drew contact and made a layup. The shot was waved off, Gatwech was whistled for a charge and Spirit Lake took possession.
After Brent Scott connected on one of two free throws to give the visitors a 61-58 lead, Storm Lake’s Mach Nyaw scored to pull the hosts within 61-60. Owen Coburn, the Indians’ all-state post, converted a pair of free throws to push the lead to 63-60, a margin cut to one point when Tornado senior Cham Deng answered with a quick bucket.
Spirit Lake then solved the Storm Lake press and Kip Hurd, a senior, cashed in a layup for a 65-62 lead.
After an errant Storm Lake shot, the Tornadoes fouled Ben Newman of Spirit Lake with 15 seconds remaining. Newman converted one free throw for a 4-point advantage. Following another Storm Lake misfire, Brent Scott of Spirit Lake was fouled and put in both charity tosses to account for the final margin.
The Tornadoes trailed 47-36 entering the fourth quarter, then saw Nyaw drill three 3-pointers sandwiched around a trey by Hurd. Nyaw then made three conventional field goals to complement a pair of free throws by teammate Gatwech, an 8-0 scoring sprint to tie the score at 53-53 with 3:50 remaining.
A put-back by Coburn following a Spirit Lake airball gave the visitors a 2-point lead, one overcome seconds later as Gatwech drilled a trey, accounting for the last lead Coach Heath Stille’s club would enjoy.
Coburn converted a traditional 3-point play before Deng tied the game at 58-58. Hurd’s layup off a breakdown in Storm Lake’s active press gave the visitors a lead they would not relinquish.
Spirit Lake charged from the gates early in the contest, using a 21-2 onslaught in the opening quarter that turned a 7-3 Storm Lake lead into a 24-9 advantage for the Indians. Balance was key in this stretch as Spirit Lake received multiple baskets from Newman, Coburn, Morisch, Hurd and Greg Will.
The Tornadoes responded in the second quarter, ending the half on a 9-0 run to finish an 18-6 advantage in the frame, one that ended with the teams going into the locker-rooms with Spirt Lake nursing a 33-29 cushion. Storm Lake sophomore Mark Eddie came off the bench to score 11 points on a trio of 3-pointers to fuel this surge that kept Storm Lake within striking range.
The Indians’ 14-7 advantage in the third quarter featured three baskets by Hurd, two baskets by Coburn and a basket apiece by Creighton Morisch and Scott.
Nyaw paced Storm Lake with 24 points in his final prep contest. Deng capped his career with 12 points despite battling some foul trouble. Sophomores Eddie and Gatwech tallied 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Coburn, who missed nine games in the latter half of this season with a hand injury, paced the Indians with a double-double featuring 19 points. Hurd added 15 and Morisch, 14.
Storm Lake bows out at 14-7, boasting the program’s first Lakes Conference title since 1980, a crown shared with Le Mars and Western Christian.
The Indians, meantime, have won two straight after dropping six of seven contests (all without Coburn and his 23-point scoring average) entering post-season competition. Spirit Lake faces a familiar post-season foe in SB-L, which is 19-3, as the Indians aim for the program’s first state-tourney berth since 2016.
-- Tim Gallagher
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 47, CRESTON 43: Denison-Schleswig and Creston were tied at halftime of their Class 3A substate semifinal game when the Monarchs grabbed a two-point lead in the third quarter. Denison-Schleswig held off Creston for a 47-43 win on Thursday.
It's the 10th straight win for Denison-Schleswig, which improved to 18-4 on the season. The Monarchs play Winterset at 7 p.m. on Monday in Atlantic in the substate final. Creston ended the season with a 10-12 record.
Charlie Wiebers led Denison-Schleswig with 14 points and he was 8-of-13 from the free throw line. He also had six rebounds and four steals. Austin Korner added 12 points and Goanar Biliew had eight points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 56, GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 50: Jackson Louscher scored 23 points to lead the Wolverines to a 56-50 win in a Class 1A District final played in Sioux Center Thursday.
Alex Presthus also chipped in a dozen points for South O'Brien, which hit on 11 of 14 free throws down the stretch to gain the win after leading 35-33 entering the final stanza.
The Wolverines, who have just one senior on their roster, will look to advance to the state tournament, taking on Remsen St. Mary's in the substate final Saturday evening in Orange City. Now 20-4, South O'Brien will be riding a nine-game winning streak going into that contest.
Landon Jumbeck and Payton Mauldin had 15 points apiece to lead the Mustangs, who bow out with a 20-4 record.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 60, LAWTON-BRONSON 29: Remsen St. Mary's jumped out to a 17-7 lead on Lawton-Bronson in a Class 1A district final game and rolled to a 60-29 victory.
It's the fourth-straight win for Remsen St. Mary, which improves to 18-6 and plays South O'Brien at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the substate final. Lawton-Bronson ends the season with a 15-8 record.
Spencer Schorg led Remsen St. Mary's with 17 points and three assists and Brayden Ricke had 11 points and four assists. Austin Jensen added six points and 10 rebounds (five were offensive). Blaine Harpenau had nine points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists.
PONCA 50, LAUREL-CONCORD-COLERIDGE 48: Ponca and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge were tied at halftime. Ponca was able to gain a slight edge in the third quarter by holding LCC to three points and then Ponca held on for a 50-48 victory on Thursday in a postseason game.
Carter Kingsbury led Ponca with 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Evan Anderson hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points, three assists and three steals. Brandon Kneifl hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points.
WEST CENTRAL 63, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 60: Jackson Miller scored a game-high 30 points to lead the Trojans to a Dakota XII Conference boys basketball win in Hartford, S.D. Thursday.
Riley Schmitz and Adam Grashoff had 16 points apiece for the Huskies, who end their regular season with a 2-18 record. West Central (12-7) closes out its regular campaign when it plays Coleman-Egan Friday.