LE MARS, Iowa - Le Mars picked up its fifth straight boys basketball win with a decisive 78-52 verdict in Lakes Conference action Friday evening.
Alex Irwin scored 26 points and Spencer Mackey added 25 for the Bulldogs, who ended a six-game losing skid earlier this month. Le Mars is now 7-7 overall and 8-2 in league play.
Mach Nyaw had 16 points to lead the Tornadoes (10-5 overall and 6-3 Lakes). Cham Deng also had 12 points and Malga Yanga 11 for Storm Lake.
SIOUX CENTRAL 54, EAST SAC 38: Hunter Decker had 19 points to lad the Rebels in a Twin Lakes Conference boys basketball win Friday in Sioux Rapids.
Prestan Samson also had 16 points for Sioux Central (15-1 overall and 8-0 TLC).
Griffin O'Neill had 16 points and Camden Schroeder 10 for East Sac (10-5 overall and 5-1 TLC).
UNITY CHRISTIAN 67, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 42: Unity Christian scored 22 points in the first quarter and continued to roll as the Knights beat Trinity Christian 67-42.
Unity Christian improves to 11-6 overall and 7-1 in the War Eagle Conference. Trinity Christian falls to 7-9 overall and 2-6 in the War Eagle Conference.
Austin Von Donge scored a game-high 22 points and 9-of-11 shooting and Micah Goslinga had 14 points and three assists.
For Trinity Christian, Shane Kooima had 13 points, five rebounds and five steals.
GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 66, SHELDON 39: George-Little Rock picked up its second straight win since losing to Boyden-Hull last Friday as G-LR defeated Sheldon 66-39.
George-Little Rock improved to 14-2 on the season. It was the third straight loss for Sheldon, which falls to 4-12.
Payton Mauldin had a game-high 15 points for the Mustangs. Lucas Megel and Caleb Terhark each scored 12 points.
Tyler Lode led Sheldon with 10 points.
HOMER 64, WINSIDE 13: Landon Gilster had 16 points and Jacob Huerta 14 to lead the Knights to a Lewis & Clark Conference Boys’ Basketball Tournament win Friday in Homer.
Caleb Kearnes also had 10 for Homer while Layton Petersen led Winside with eight.
TREYNOR 56, IKM-MANNING 46: Jack Stogdill scored 19 points to lead Treynor to a Western Iowa Conference boys basketball win over IKM-Manning Friday.
Jack Tiarks also had 10 points for Treynor (15-1). Colby Keller scored 12 points to lead IKM-Manning (9-6).
UNITY CHRISTIAN 75, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 48: Ethan Klompien scored 18 points to lead the Knights to a War Eagle Conference win over the Wolves in a game played in Orange City Thursday.
PONCA 75, WYNOT 49: Ponca went into the second quarter with a four-point lead as only 16 points was scored between the Indians and Wynot in the opening period.
Ponca broke the game open in the second quarter as the Indians scored 22 points and went into halftime with a 17-point lead. The Indians continued to pull away in the second half for a 75-49 win over Wynot on Thursday.
Evan Anderson had 14 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals for Ponca. Brandon Kneifl had 14 points and three steals and Carter Kingsbury hit three three-pointers. He finished with 13 points and five rebounds. Jayde Reid had 11 points and six rebounds.
Landon Wieseler led Wynot with 16 points and three steals. Anthony Haberman had four assists and six rebounds.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 66, HARLAN 56: Denison-Schleswig trailed by three points going into the fourth quarter and the Monarchs continued its offensive charge going into the fourth quarter. Denison-Schleswig scored 22 points and held Harlan to nine in the final frame as the Monarchs beat Harlan 66-56 on Thursday.
Denison-Schleswig improved to 10-4 overall and 5-1 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.
Charlie Wiebers scored 17 points and had three assists and three steals for the Monarchs. Dawson Dorhourt had 17 points and five rebounds and Goanar Biliew had eight points, nine rebounds and five blocks. Damien Magnuson had seven points, seven assists and four blocks.
ROCK VALLEY 73, OKOBOJI 62: Rock Valley scored 25 points in the first quarter to get a six-point lead on Okoboji. By the end of the third quarter, the Rockets had a 15-points lead and went on to beat Okoboji 73-62.
It was the fourth straight win for Rock Valley, which improved to 11-4 overall. It was the sixth straight loss for Okoboji, which fell to 4-12 on the season.
Brayton Van Kekerix scored 22 points for Rock Valley and Elliot Van Kekerix scored 18 points.
For Okoboji, Jamison Helmers scored a game-high 25 points. Lucas Lorenzen had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.