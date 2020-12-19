PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Mason Coppock leads West Sioux to last-second win

MOVILLE, Iowa — West Sioux High School sophomore Mason Coppock hit the go-ahead free throw with 1.2 seconds remaining Saturday to beat Woodbury Central in non-conference play.

The game was tied with about 30 seconds left, and the Falcons had the ball. Coppock drove to the middle of the lane, gave a pump fake and was fouled to go to the free throw line.

Coppock made the first free throw, but he missed the second. Coppock made 14 of 15 free throws in the game, and he led the Falcons with 25 points.

Blake Van Ballegooyen scored 16 points for West Sioux, and Jordan Rehder had 13 points.

Woodbury Central's leading scorer was Dallas Kluender with 20 points. He hit two 3-pointers.

LATE FRIDAY

DAKOTA VALLEY 89, CANTON 49: Dakota Valley scored 24 points in the first quarter to jump out to a 16-point lead as the Panthers went on to beat Canton 89-49.

Dakota Valley stays undefeated at 3-0. It is the first loss of the season for Canton, which is now 2-1.