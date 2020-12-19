PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Mason Coppock leads West Sioux to last-second win

MOVILLE, Iowa — West Sioux High School sophomore Mason Coppock hit the go-ahead free throw with 1.2 seconds remaining Saturday to beat Woodbury Central in non-conference play.
The game was tied with about 30 seconds left, and the Falcons had the ball. Coppock drove to the middle of the lane, gave a pump fake and was fouled to go to the free throw line.
Coppock made the first free throw, but he missed the second. Coppock made 14 of 15 free throws in the game, and he led the Falcons with 25 points.
Blake Van Ballegooyen scored 16 points for West Sioux, and Jordan Rehder had 13 points.
Woodbury Central's leading scorer was Dallas Kluender with 20 points. He hit two 3-pointers.
LATE FRIDAY
DAKOTA VALLEY 89, CANTON 49: Dakota Valley scored 24 points in the first quarter to jump out to a 16-point lead as the Panthers went on to beat Canton 89-49.
Dakota Valley stays undefeated at 3-0. It is the first loss of the season for Canton, which is now 2-1.
Isaac Bruns hit six 3-pointers, missing only three shots from deep, and was 11-of-17 from the field and 7-0of-8 from the line as he finished with 35 points. Paul Bruns had a double-double with 26 points, 14 rebounds and four steals. Chayce Montagne had 10 poitns and seven assists and Alex Zephier had four assists. Randy Rosenquist had four steals.
EAST 72, SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 69: For the sixth straight game in the rivalry, the game was decided by less than 10 points.
DaVares Whitaker led East with 25 points. Whitaker, a junior, made 10 of 14 free throws in the game. He also made six field goals.
Brandt Van Dyke hit three 3-pointers en route to a 21-point game for the Black Raiders.
Jake Layman and Majok Majouk each had 14 points. Majouk hit two 3s and Layman hit all six of his free-throw attempts.
Nick Muller hit four of the SB-L 3s en route to a 12-point game.
HEELAN 58, C.B. THOMAS JEFFSON 32: The Bishop Heelan boys basketball team bounced back from back-to-back losses to defeat Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 58-32 on Friday.
It's the second win of the season for the Crusaders, who are 2-4 on the season. The Yellow Jackets fell to 0-5.
Beau Chamberlain had a double-double for the Crusaders as he had 16 points and 15 rebounds, seven of which are offensive. Nick Miller followed with 13 points and Sam SKinner had 10 points.
LE MARS 76, NORTH 36: Le Mars had a 23-point lead by halftime and cruised to a 76-36 victory over North on Friday.
It is the third-straight win for Le Mars, which improves to 5-2. North falls to 1-7 on the season and has lost four straight. It is the sixth-straight win for the Bulldogs over the Stars.
Spencer Mackey led Le Mars with 17 points and Konnor Calhoun added 11 points.
For the Stars, Evan Helvig had seven points.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 89, CHEROKEE 65: Western Christian shot 62.3 percent and held Cherokee to 36.8 percent shooting as the Wolfpack won 89-65 on Friday.
Western Christian improves to 5-1 on the season. Cherokee falls to 4-3.
Ty Van Essen led the Wolfpack with 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting and he had six rebounds and three assists. Brayden Van Meeteren had 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists and Tyson Boer and Dalton Westra each had 10 points. Boer added four assists. Wyatt Gulker had five assists.
For Cherokee, Brayden Farver had 19 points and Will Lugar had 13 points and eight rebounds. Jacob Hodgdon added 11 points and Levi Pingel had 10 points.
RIDGE VIEW 50, OABCIG 43: Ridge View had a 10-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and lead at the end of ever quarter, including the fourth as the Raptors pulled off the 50-43 upset over Class 2A No. 10-ranked OABCIG on Friday.
Ridge View improves to 5-1 and OABCIG suffers its first loss, falling to 5-1. The win for the Raptors snaps a six-game losing streak to the Falcons.
Bo Clausen led the Raptors with 21 points and Cade Harriman scored 10 points.
For OABCIG, Cooper DeJean had a double-double in the loss with 24 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and three assists and Beckett DeJean also had a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds, 10 on the offensive end. Trust Wells had five rebounds.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 57, RIVER VALLEY 47: Woodbury Central held River Valley to 11 combined points in the second and third quarters as the Wildcats went on to win 57-47 on Friday.
Woodbury Central is now 5-2 on the season and River Valley falls to 1-2.
Dallas Kluender led the Wildcats with 22 points and Cane Schmitt had had 10 points.
For River Valley, Tyler Towne had 22 points and Garrett Trapp scored 17.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 46, SOUTH O'BRIEN 37: South O'Brien led by five at the half but Unity Christian took the lead in the third quarter and went on to be the Wolverines 46-37 on Friday.
Unity forced 20 turnovers and turned those into 13 points.
It's the third-straight win for the Knights, who are now 4-2. South O'Brien falls to 3-4.
Logan Franken led the Knights with 18 points and three steals and Tanner Scouten had eight rebounds. Jacob Van Donge had five rebounds, four assists and four steals.
For the Wolverines, Josh Johannsen had 20 points and Jake Wallin had seven points, seven rebounds and three assists. Jarome Jackson added eight points and seven rebounds.
WEST LYON 77, OKOBOJI 45: West Lyon had a 21-point second quarter to pull away from Okoboji as the Wildcats went on to win 77-45 on Friday.
After starting the season 0-2, it is the third-straight win for West Lyon, which is 3-2. Okoboji falls to 4-2.
Caleb Folkens led West Lyon with 18 points and Aaron Melberg had 13 points. Jordan Van Wyhe added 11 points.
For Okoboji, the Pioneers leading scorer Lucas Lorenzen, who is averaging 29.6 points and 10.8 rebounds per game, suffered an injury. Jaden Heller and Will Hoffman each had nine points.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 47, CLARINDA 39: Denison-Schleswig picked up a fifth-straight road win as the Monarchs took down Clarinda 47-39 on Friday.
The Monarchs are now 5-3 on the season and Clarinda falls to 5-2. It's the ninth straight win over Clarinda for the Monarchs.
Evan Turin and Braiden Heiden each scored 12 points for the Monarchs. Heiden added seven rebounds and three blocks and Turin had three assists.
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 76, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 41: Elk Point-Jefferson never scored more than 11 points in any quarter and Sioux Falls Christian scored at least 20 in the first three quarters as the Chargers won 76-41 on Friday.
Elk Point-Jefferson falls to 0-4 and Sioux Falls Christian improves to 3-0.
Andrew Nearman had 15 points and six rebounds for EP-J and Tyler Goehring had 10 points and six rebounds. Nathan Buenger had five rebounds and Will Geary had four assists.
