HULL, Iowa | The 10th-ranked (Class 2A) Hull Western Christian boys basketball team downed Lakes Conference foe Cherokee 72-62 Friday at Hull.
Ty Van Essen scored 12 points and Clay Van Tol 11 for Western, now 11-6 on the season. Cherokee got a game-high 23 points from Ryan Hurd.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 76, CLARINDA 56: Denison-Schleswig jumped out a 23-11 first quarter lead and kept a double-digit lead the rest of the way, beating Clarinda 76-56 on Friday.
The Monarchs improved to 12-4 overall and 8-1 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. It was the fourth straight win for Denison-Schleswig. The Monarchs also handed Clarinda its fourth straight loss as the Cardinals fell to 6-11.
Goanar Biliew had another double-double for the Monarchs with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Dawson Dorhout had 15 points on five three-pointers and Charlie Wiebers had 12 points and six assists.
OKOBOJI 83, CENTRAL LYON 76: Okoboji pulled away from Central Lyon in the third quarter, going up by 13 points. The Lions closed within three points of Okoboji but the Pioneers held on for an 83-76 win on Friday.
Okoboji improves to 6-12 on the season. It's the third straight loss for Central Lyon, which falls to 4-14 on the season.
Lucas Lorenzen had a double-double in the win for Okoboji with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Jamison Helmers added 21 points and four assists and Tyler Adams added 13 points. Cris Halbur chipped in 12 points.
For Central Lyon, Kaden Huisman scored 18 points, Kole Hoogendoorn added 17 points and Zed Heimensen had 16 points.
TRINITY CHRISTIAN 49, REMSEN SM 46: Trinity Christian edged Remsen St. Mary’s 49-46 in War Eagle Conference action Friday at Hull.
Shane Kooima paced Trinity Christian (8-10) with 14 points, while Ethan Van Bemmel added 11 points and Traiton Cleveringa 10 points. Spencer Schorg of St. Mary’s led all scorers with 21 points. St. Mary’s is 13-5 overall.
EAST SAC COUNTY 58, SOUTHEAST VALLEY 38: Griffin O'Neill supplied 15 points, six assists and three rebounds while leading East Sac County to Friday night's Twin Lakes Conference victory.
Camden Schroeder provided 10 points, 13 rebounds and three steals for East Sac (13-5, 7-2 Twin Lakes). Connor Crabb and Brandyn Clair also tallied 10 points.
Kolson Kruse led Southeast Valley with nine points.
PONCA 57, HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE 38: Ponca outscored Hartington-Newcastle 22-8 in the second quarter to take control of the game as the Indians won 57-38.
Carter Kingsbury had 20 points and eight assists for Ponca and Brandon Kneifl had 13 points and six rebounds.