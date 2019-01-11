IDA GROVE, Iowa | Kaden Ladwig paced a quartet of double-figure scorers with 23 points as OA-BCIG posted its fourth consecutive victory Friday night, 81-48 over Ridge View.
Cooper DeJean added 20 points for OA-BCIG (11-2). Teammates Landon Ray and Grant Conover added 16 and 10 points, respectively.
Jake Tokheim led Ridge View (4-9) with 16 points. Austin Degen added 10.
SIOUX CENTRAL 65, SOUTHEAST VALLEY 44: Prestan Samson scored 17 points to lead all scorers and pace the Rebels to a Twin Lakes Conference boys basketball win over Southeast Valley in a game played in Sioux Rapids Friday.
Hunter Decker also scored 14 points and Ben Hargens 11 for Sioux Central (10-1). Freshman Aaron Graves had 16 points for Southeast Valley (4-9).
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 64, WOODBURY CENTRAL 54: Kingsley-Pierson raced to a 33-20 halftime lead on the way to Friday night’s 10-point win over neighboring Woodbury Central in Kingsley.
Nathan Keck scored 17 of his game-high 25 points in the first half for Kingsley-Pierson (5-7). Keck’s first-half offense included two three-point baskets.
Jackson Howe added 13 points for the Panthers.
Mitchell Countryman led Woodbury Central (2-13) with 17 points. Matt Carney added 16.
MVAO/CO-U 65, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 40: Ely Funderman poured in a game-high 31 points to lead the Rams to a Western Valley Conference boys basketball win over the Eagles in a game played in Mapleton Friday. Jonah DeRoos had 13 points to lead Siouxland Christian (5-9). Maple Valley is now 6-5.
THURSDAY
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 60, UNITY CHRISTIAN 55: Seventh-ranked Western Christian outscored No. 9 Unity Christian 24-12 in the fourth quarter while rallying for a non-conference victory of state-ranked Class 2A squads Thursday night.
Clay Van Tol’s 14 points for Western Christian (8-2) included a 4 of 9 effort from three-point field goal range. Harry Steele went 9 of 10 from the free throw line during a 11-point performance while Carter Broek, before fouling out, turned in 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Unity Christian (8-4) outscored its Sioux County opponent 15-7 in the second quarter while taking a 29-22 halftime lead and entered the fourth frame with a 43-36 lead. Micah Goslinga had 15 points and six rebounds for the Knights while Austin Van Donge added 10 points.
WAKEFIELD 57, LAWTON-BRONSON 43: The Wakefield Trojans crossed the Missouri River on Thursday and picked up a 57-43 victory over Lawton-Bronson in a non-conference boys' basketball tilt in Lawton.
Coach Joe Wendte's club limited the hosts to a pair of 11-point quarters in the first half as Wakefield scored 17 points in each of the opening frames and took a 34-22 advantage into the break.
Sophomore Justin Erb tallied 20 points to lead Wakefield (10-1), while senior Solomon Peitz and junior Gabe Peitz added 20 and 11 points, respectively.
Junior Ben Thelander paced the Eagles (7-5) with 13 points. Junior Gaven DeJager tacked on 11.