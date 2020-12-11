PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: OABCIG takes down East Sac County

IDA GROVE, Iowa — OABCIG High School senior Cooper DeJean scored 20 points Thursday in a 50-38 win over East Sac County in a home game.

DeJean made five shots on the floor, but the Iowa football recruit also made all 10 of his free-throw attempts.

Falcons sophomore Beckett DeJean also hit five shots en route to a 12-point game.

The Falcons shot 38 percent from the floor, and they made 12 of 14 free throws.

The Falcons scored 30 second-half points.

WESTERN CHRISTIAN 68, LE MARS 60: Wolfpack junior Ty Van Essen helped his team win the game with a double-double.

Van Essen scored 24 points on 10 made shots, and the 6-foot-4 forward also had 17 rebounds.

Wyatt Gulker made three 3-pointers en route to a 14-point game. Brayden Van Meeteren chipped in with 10 points.

Le Mars' top-two scorers were Alec Dreckman (18) and Caleb Dreckman (16). The Bulldogs were 11-for-29 from 3-point area.

KINGSLEY-PIERSON 45, WEST MONONA 29: Jackson Howe hit four 3s en route to a 20-point game.