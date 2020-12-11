 Skip to main content
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: OABCIG takes down East Sac County
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: OABCIG takes down East Sac County

IDA GROVE, Iowa — OABCIG High School senior Cooper DeJean scored 20 points Thursday in a 50-38 win over East Sac County in a home game. 

DeJean made five shots on the floor, but the Iowa football recruit also made all 10 of his free-throw attempts. 

Falcons sophomore Beckett DeJean also hit five shots en route to a 12-point game. 

The Falcons shot 38 percent from the floor, and they made 12 of 14 free throws. 

The Falcons scored 30 second-half points. 

WESTERN CHRISTIAN 68, LE MARS 60: Wolfpack junior Ty Van Essen helped his team win the game with a double-double. 

Van Essen scored 24 points on 10 made shots, and the 6-foot-4 forward also had 17 rebounds. 

Wyatt Gulker made three 3-pointers en route to a 14-point game. Brayden Van Meeteren chipped in with 10 points. 

Le Mars' top-two scorers were Alec Dreckman (18) and Caleb Dreckman (16). The Bulldogs were 11-for-29 from 3-point area. 

KINGSLEY-PIERSON 45, WEST MONONA 29: Jackson Howe hit four 3s en route to a 20-point game. 

Howe hit six shots in total, and the Panthers junior also hit six free throws. 

Derek Reinking had eight rebounds, including two offensive. 

PONCA 67, RANDOLPH 44: The Indians outscored Randolph 43-23 in the second half. 

Bryar Bennett led Ponca with a 17-point game. Dalton Lamprecht hit two 3s, as he scored 12 points. 

The Indians had two more players who scored in double figures: Aden Anderson (11) and Taylor Korth (10). 

